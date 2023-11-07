Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 7, 2023

Local seniors work out with "the Guru of Abs":

Spend enough time around DaShaun Johnson, and you’ll probably hear this phrase: "We don’t find excuses. We find ways around them."

Johnson — known to many as "the Guru of Abs" — has long been on a mission to help seniors live their best, healthiest lives. And that’s exactly what he spent Tuesday morning doing at the Samson Health and Fitness Center on the campus of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest.

This morning, Johnson hosted a special event called Senior Health Matters Fall Expo, designed to help hundreds of seniors get important health information — not to mention a jump-start on their fitness goals. During the event, attendees received free flu shots and COVID-19 boosters, spoke with health and insurance professionals, and spent some time with Johnson, who regularly leads seniors through his Senior Body Sculpting classes.

"Senior Body Sculpting is a program that I created in honor of my grandparents," Johnson told Good Day Atlanta earlier this year. "So, Senior Body Sculpting is a low-impact, functional training workout designed for senior citizens and/or individuals with a physical limitation."

The Samson Health and Fitness Center offers an array of fitness programs, including ballroom and line dancing, Zumba, a pickleball league, and more. During our visit this morning, we also met a few of the center’s SilverSneakers members who have visited the facility more than 10,000 times this year.

For more information on DaShaun Johnson and his Senior Body Sculpting, you can follow him on Instagram here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the Senior Health Matters event!

