Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 5, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Nov. 5, 2025:

Paul’s Picks: Holiday Finds at Urthy Scents Marietta

Paul highlights some great holiday items at Urthy Scents Marietta. Founder Rotondo’s Atlanta-based lifestyle brand, Urthy, is gaining fans nationwide thanks to its unique selection of body and skincare products, fragrances, candles, and car and scent diffusers.

She and her team describe Urthy as "a clean lifestyle brand," focused on using healthy ingredients that are gentle on the skin and safe for the air. Like many great business ideas, Urthy was born out of necessity — and has since grown into one of Atlanta’s most beloved home and body brands.

Documentary ‘Natchez’ Highlights a Small Town’s Big Struggles

Filmmaker Suzannah Herbert’s latest documentary, "Natchez," explores the struggles of a small town dealing with deep-rooted issues and change.

The film opens at Atlanta’s Tara Theatre this Friday, Nov. 7, with a filmmaker Q&A session featuring Herbert and producer Darcy McKinnon following select screenings through Monday, Nov. 10.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock

Netflix is getting into the holiday spirit and looking for church-going extras to film scenes in Atlanta.

Plus, time is running out to win "A Check for Life!" Learn how you can play for a chance to win up to $1,000 — and keep up with Tess on social media @CastingCallwithTessHammock.

Ebony Fit Weekend Preview

Ebony Fit Weekend takes place Nov. 6–9, featuring workouts, wellness panels, networking events, nightlife, and cultural celebrations.

The event’s founders join the show for a quick fitness demo designed to be dynamic, accessible, and engaging for viewers.

The Future of Children’s Books: Rosie & Raven

Rosie & Raven is a groundbreaking interactive reading experience that brings stories to life through fine art, music, and technology.

This beautifully illustrated hardcover can be read on its own — or, when viewed through a phone or tablet, the pages transform into an animated world with original music. It’s like stepping inside a musical, right from the page.

Jackie Paige’s Tips for Adjusting to Daylight Saving Time

Jackie Paige shares practical advice on how to reset your body clock and feel your best after the time change.

Check out her tips below, and tune in with Jackie midday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on MAJIC 1075.