Sweetening the season with Atlanta lifestyle brand Urthy

Atlanta entrepreneur Jen Rotondo knows all about the sweet smell of success.

Rotondo’s Atlanta-based lifestyle brand Urthy is gaining fans nationwide thanks to its unique selection of body and skin care, fragrances, candles, and car and scent diffusers. She and her team call it a "a clean lifestyle brand," with a core focus of healthy ingredients that are gentle on the skin and in the air. And like so many great business ideas, Urthy was born out of necessity.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours with Jen Rotondo and her team at the Urthy brick-and-mortar store and lab in Marietta, learning more about the journey that led the business owner to formulate her brand. Rotondo says it all began when she and her sister were both diagnosed with autoimmune conditions, which led them to take a much closer look at the products lining their shelves at home. According to Rotondo, many of them contained "hidden toxins" — leading to her quest to create an alternative.

Recently, Urthy released The Every Age Elixir, a skincare line tailored to specific decades of life. For example, "Fortify" is for those in their 40s, and Rotondo says it was created specifically to maintain skin elasticity and firmness. Urthy also recently launched an Autumn and Holiday 2025 Season Collection, with home and body products specifically meant to evoke the coziness of fall and winter. Home scents include Cabin Embers (with vanilla and clove) and Pumpkin Cream (featuring pumpkin and cinnamon, nutmeg, and caramel).

Oh, and did we mention that Urthy offers bookable Lab experiences, during which visitors can create custom body products and fragrances?

Oh, and did we mention that Urthy offers bookable Lab experiences, during which visitors can create custom body products and fragrances?

For more information on Urthy, click here.

