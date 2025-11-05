Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call Nov. 5: Netflix show filming in Atlanta, plus paid opportunities

By Tess Hammock // FOX 5 Contributor
Published  November 5, 2025 9:52am EST
ATLANTA - Whether you’re an experienced extra or brand new to the business, there are plenty of opportunities this week to get on set. From a new Netflix production to a national bank commercial, here’s what’s filming around the metro area — and a few job openings behind the scenes, too.

🎬 Background / Extras

  • Casting: Church goers, office staff, patrons, and more — any ethnicity, any gender, ages 18+
  • Filming: Nov. 17 – Dec. 12 in Atlanta
  • Paid
  • To submit: Email DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with subject line TSS Submission and include name, phone number, and two clear current photos.
  • Casting: Real people looking to gain financial literacy, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
  • Filming: Nov. 15 in Atlanta
  • Compensation: Every selected contestant receives $5,000 — with a grand prize of $100,000
  • Apply at: acheckforlife.com
  • Industry Professionals: Ages 20s–40s, male or female, any ethnicity; professional types attending a financial seminar
  • College Students: Ages 18–23 (or can play that age); any gender or ethnicity; on campus and in class scenes
  • Filming: Nov. 6–7 in Birmingham, AL
  • Paid
  • To submit: Email golemancastingsubmit@yahoo.com with subject line JPMC BANK and include name, contact number, clothing sizes, recent photos, and availability.

💼 Jobs

  • Company: Limitless East Marketing
  • Assist with production schedules and logistics
  • Coordinate equipment and crew
  • Support production during shoots and events
  • Communicate with vendors and suppliers
  • Help with post-production organization and file management
  • High school diploma or equivalent (coursework or experience in production preferred)
  • Strong organizational and multitasking skills
  • Ability to meet deadlines and work efficiently under pressure
  • Learn more: limitlesseastmarketing.com
  • Apply at: tinyurl.com/CastingCallLimitless

☕ News / Networking / Events

(No new listings this week — stay tuned for upcoming industry mixers and workshops.)

The Source: Information in this article came from Tess Hammock, a FOX 5 News contributor. 

