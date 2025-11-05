Casting Call Nov. 5: Netflix show filming in Atlanta, plus paid opportunities
ATLANTA - Whether you’re an experienced extra or brand new to the business, there are plenty of opportunities this week to get on set. From a new Netflix production to a national bank commercial, here’s what’s filming around the metro area — and a few job openings behind the scenes, too.
🎬 Background / Extras
- "’Tis So Sweet" (Netflix)Casting: Church goers, office staff, patrons, and more — any ethnicity, any gender, ages 18+Filming: Nov. 17 – Dec. 12 in AtlantaPaidTo submit: Email DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with subject line TSS Submission and include name, phone number, and two clear current photos.
- A Check for LifeCasting: Real people looking to gain financial literacy, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+Filming: Nov. 15 in AtlantaCompensation: Every selected contestant receives $5,000 — with a grand prize of $100,000Apply at: acheckforlife.com
- JPMC Bank CommercialCasting:Industry Professionals: Ages 20s–40s, male or female, any ethnicity; professional types attending a financial seminarCollege Students: Ages 18–23 (or can play that age); any gender or ethnicity; on campus and in class scenesFilming: Nov. 6–7 in Birmingham, ALPaidTo submit: Email golemancastingsubmit@yahoo.com with subject line JPMC BANK and include name, contact number, clothing sizes, recent photos, and availability.
💼 Jobs
- Production Assistant — Limitless East MarketingCompany: Limitless East MarketingDuties:Assist with production schedules and logisticsCoordinate equipment and crewSupport production during shoots and eventsCommunicate with vendors and suppliersHelp with post-production organization and file managementQualifications:High school diploma or equivalent (coursework or experience in production preferred)Strong organizational and multitasking skillsAbility to meet deadlines and work efficiently under pressureLearn more: limitlesseastmarketing.comApply at: tinyurl.com/CastingCallLimitless
☕ News / Networking / Events
(No new listings this week — stay tuned for upcoming industry mixers and workshops.)
The Source: Information in this article came from Tess Hammock, a FOX 5 News contributor.