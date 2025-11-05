Casting Call Nov. 5: Netflix show filming in Atlanta, plus paid opportunities

Whether you’re an experienced extra or brand new to the business, there are plenty of opportunities this week to get on set. From a new Netflix production to a national bank commercial, here’s what’s filming around the metro area — and a few job openings behind the scenes, too.

"’Tis So Sweet" (Netflix)Casting: Church goers, office staff, patrons, and more — any ethnicity, any gender, ages 18+Filming: Nov. 17 – Dec. 12 in AtlantaPaidTo submit: Email DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with subject line TSS Submission and include name, phone number, and two clear current photos.

A Check for LifeCasting: Real people looking to gain financial literacy, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+Filming: Nov. 15 in AtlantaCompensation: Every selected contestant receives $5,000 — with a grand prize of $100,000Apply at: acheckforlife.com

JPMC Bank CommercialCasting:Industry Professionals: Ages 20s–40s, male or female, any ethnicity; professional types attending a financial seminarCollege Students: Ages 18–23 (or can play that age); any gender or ethnicity; on campus and in class scenesFilming: Nov. 6–7 in Birmingham, ALPaidTo submit: Email golemancastingsubmit@yahoo.com with subject line JPMC BANK and include name, contact number, clothing sizes, recent photos, and availability.

