Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 4, 2022

Oakland Cemetery hosts Day of the Dead festival Sunday:

It’s a first-of-its-kind festival for Atlanta’s historic Oakland Cemetery, and you’re invited to experience the costumes, music, and colorful altars used in Día de Los Muertos celebrations in Mexico and beyond.

This Sunday, the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of Mexican Culture will hold a Day of the Dead festival at the cemetery, featuring Mexican food, dancing, music, and family-friendly activities.

Organizers say dressing up is strongly encouraged, especially since they’re planning a Catrinas and Catrines costume contest for kids and adults. Guests will also be able to view decorated altars (or "ofrendas"), which are used to honor the lives of those who’ve passed away.

Day of the Dead, of course, is celebrated on the first two days of November, and is a joyful holiday dedicated to honoring the lives and memories of loved ones who have passed on. The holiday originated in Mexico, but is now celebrated in countries around the world.

Oakland Cemetery’s Día de Muertos Festival is happening Sunday, Nov. 6, from noon to 5 p.m., and it’s free and open to the public. The cemetery is located at 248 Oakland Avenue Southeast in Atlanta. For more information on the event, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Oakland Cemetery, getting an exclusive preview of the big event!

Atlanta Hawks announced their plans to host their first Divine 9 Night: The special night will be presented by State Farm’ on Saturday, Nov. 5 during the team’s game against New Orleans. The Hawks have dedicated this night to celebrating the Black Greek Letter Organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), collectively referred to as the Divine Nine (D9). The Hawks have a special ticket package for the night, which includes: a $10 food-and-beverage credit and a $5 donation to the NPHC of Greater Atlanta. The package also includes a Hawks and NPHC co-branded shirt, while supplies last.

Colorful SagerStrong Bentley stops in metro Atlanta:

Legendary sports broadcaster Craig Sager was many things, but he definitely wasn’t a wallflower. Sager’s collection of colorful coats — not to mention his deep knowledge of sports — always made him stand out in a crowd. And now, his memory is being honored through a one-of-a-kind piece of motorized memorabilia.

Bentley Americas has teamed up with The SagerStrong Foundation — the nonprofit founded by Craig Sager and his wife Stacy to fund and support blood cancer research and trials — to customize a Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible and use it as a fundraiser for blood cancer research. The convertible features a truly eye-popping design inspired by Sager’s famous flower-patterned sport coat, which the late broadcaster wore to the 2016 ESPY Awards, and the car is now traveling across the Unites States, gathering autographs from the notable personalities whom Sager covered over the course of his career.

Thus far, sports legends including Steph Curry, Magic Johnson, and Dikembe Mutombo have signed the car, which will eventually be auctioned off through Julien’s Auctions. And right now, the car is parked over at Bentley Atlanta in Alpharetta (10995 Westside Parkway), and is scheduled to remain here through at least Nov. 18.

For more information on The SagerStrong Foundation and the SagerStrong Bentley, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our visit to Bentley Atlanta to check out the impossible-to-miss car!

Burgers With Buck at Wylie and Rum: Wylie & Rum is a Caribbean kitchen and Rum bar serving island-inspired dishes. The group says they're known for unapologetically inauthentic slow cooked Cuban-Caribe' with a Floribian Flair and Rum Drinks to Raise Your Hair. Buck tried the Hangover Burger. Click the video player to see if he gave it two thumbs up.



R&B Group WanMor talked to Alyse Eady about new music, upcoming tour, and more: WanMor is a group of four brothers from South Jersey who will blow your mind. They have released their debut song and video "Every Pretty Girl In The City" under Mary J. Blige’s imprint Beautiful Life Productions. They will take you back to a 106 & Park feel, where music made you feel good, was family appropriate and so much more. WanMor is like the 2022 version of New Edition, Jodeci, Dru Hill etc. For more information on the group click here.

Photographer and Art Director Robert Ector stops by Good Day Atlanta: Two years after the release of the best-selling art book, "DETAILS | City Streets Are The REAL Runways," fashion photographer Robert Ector opens his first solo exhibition, titled, "The Atelier," in Atlanta on Nov 5. Ector, most known for his photography and art direction for household names such as Mariah Carey, Steve Harvey, Mary J. Blige, Serena Williams and Nicki Minaj, says it’s time that Atlanta’s creative artists receive the recognition due to them. For more information on Robert click here.

Pike Nurseries gives the latest tips on cold hardy gardens: Find a location near you by clicking here.