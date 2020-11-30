Good Day Atlanta viewer information November 30, 2020

Competitive baker opens Suwanee sweet shop: When it comes to racing the clock, shrugging off stress, and pleasing the critical eye of cupcake connoisseurs, Charles Johnson has experience to spare. So, opening her own bakery in Suwanee? Piece of cake.

Johnson’s In My Fillings retail bakery officially opened to the public on Saturday, November 14, introducing shoppers to her signature “create-your-own” cupcake concept. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate finished as runner-up on the 2016 season of Food Network's Cake Wars and is currently competing on the second season of the same network’s Holiday Wars. And get this — before her baking career took off, the multi-talented Johnson studied computer science and worked full-time as a database developer!

In My Fillings is located at 2855 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd #780 in Suwanee and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with the latest Covid-19 news: As millions are returning home after Thanksgiving, should they be getting Covid-19 test? Dr. Neil Winawer from Emory School of Medicine joins us with the latest Covid-19 news. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or his Covid-19 Q&A follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer.

Advertisement

Actor Hunter Sansone joins us to talk "Safety": It's an upcoming Disney+ movie that that was filmed in Clemson, South Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. The movie focuses on the challenges of a Clemson football player who struggles to care for his 11-year-old brother. For more information click here.

Radio personality Amani Sams recaps the BET Soul Train Awards: The 2020 “Soul Train Awards” celebrated the best in Soul, R&B, and hip hop by highlighting both living legends and breakout stars with unrivaled musical moments and show-stopping performances. The awards show was hosted by the iconic best friend duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold. Chris Brown led the pack as the evening’s most awarded artist, dominating in four categories. H.E.R. followed closely with two awards. Atlanta's own Monica received the Lady of Soul Award and brought down the house with a jam-packed performance of her chart-topping hits. You can keep up with Amani on Instagram @Amani_Sams