Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 3, 2023

Atlanta - Here's today's featured segments on Good Day Atlanta. 

Dolly Parton's HeartSong Lodge & Resort is opening today in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Burgers With Buck visits The Office bar: Conveniently situated across from the motor entrance of Epicurean Atlanta at 1105 West Peachtree, The Office Bar serves as an epicenter of activity and a luxurious focal point of interest. Click the video player to see Buckk's reaction to the burger.

FALCONS FRIDAY: Calls to Service game

The Atlanta Falcons' Call to Service game is happening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. They will be playing the Minnesota Vikings.

Dr. Lipman talks about FDA ban on relaxers

Dr. Lipman, founder and medical director Atlanta Fibroid Center, talks about FDA's ban on relaxers.

Cooking With Friends with Carley Shimkus

FOX & Friends First co-host Carley Shimkus is talking about their new cookbook, Cooking With Friends.

Plant in the fall with Pike Nurseries

Pike Nurseries is talking about tulips and bulbs that can be planted in the fall.

