Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort recently began welcoming guests just in time for the busy holiday season: The five-story resort is the second of its kind at Dollywood — following the popular DreamMore Resort and Spa, which opened in 2015 -- and features 26,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, six dining locations, and indoor and outdoor pools. Resort staffers say many of the 302 rooms come with balconies offering a stunning look at the surrounding landscape.

Burgers With Buck visits The Office bar: Conveniently situated across from the motor entrance of Epicurean Atlanta at 1105 West Peachtree, The Office Bar serves as an epicenter of activity and a luxurious focal point of interest. Click the video player to see Buckk's reaction to the burger.

Falcons Friday Call to Service game: We’ll have Greg Beadles and General George. The Atlanta Falcons have always held deep ties to the military due to a strong connection between military values and the Core Value system held by Arthur Blank and the Blank Family of Businesses – both of which are grounded in leadership, teamwork, and service before self.

Dr. Lipman talks about the FDA's plans to band perms/relaxers from the market: As you know, perms/relaxers are used on African American women to loosen their curl pattern in their hair. These perms have been directly linked to an increase of cervical cancer and large fibroid growths in African American women. 95% of African American Women will have a bought with fibroids by the age of 50. The Medteam has worked with him before as well.

Fox and Friends wants you to join them in the kitchen: Cooking with Friends," by FOX & Friends First co-host Carley Shimkus is filled with recipes and photos from America’s favorite FOX & Friends crew and dishes from network personalities and special guests, along with the stories behind them. Purchase the book here.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on Planting bulbs: To find a Pink Nursery location near you click here.



