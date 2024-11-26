Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 26, 2024

There's a new Puttshack in Dunwoody: Since opening at The Interlock ATL in West Midtown, Puttshack Atlanta has become one of the city’s top play-and-eat destinations. And now, three years later, residents just north of Atlanta are finding out why so many people can’t get enough of the high-tech mini-golf experience!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours checking out the new Puttshack Dunwoody, which opened earlier this month at 111 High Street, Suite 210.

Just in case you’re late to the Puttshack party, the entertainment venue was founded in the United Kingdom and has since spread to locations in cities across the United States including Boston, Philadelphia, and Nashville. Puttshack combines sophisticated mini golf (we’re talking advanced scoring technology eliminating the need for those little pencils!) and upscale food and drink options.

We’re told the new Dunwoody location offers ADA-compliant courses and is also certified by KultureCity, a nonprofit organization dedicated to making various spaces sensory inclusive and accessible. We also learned about some sweet deals, including half-off second games until 4:00 p.m. on weekdays.

For more information on Puttshack Dunwoody — including a peek at the menu — click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning scoring at snacking at metro Atlanta’s newest hangout!



Great Wolf Lodge general manager Allen Headley talks the lodge's big winter event: Now through Jan. 6, families will be swept into a winter wonderland, with daily snow showers, visits from Santa, seasonally themed crafts, an immersive Snow Globe experience and so much more at the Georgia resort in LaGrange during the annual Snowland celebration, designed to get every member of the family into the holiday spirit. Click here for more information.

Deena Centofanti talks about the feeling of holiday music: It's that time of the year. Your favorite holiday songs are starting to show up everywhere. How does that music make you feel? And why is it so healthy to sing along?

Zafron serves up some Thanksgiving deliciousness: Join Zafron Restaurant for quality and well-known Persian cuisine in Sandy Springs. With its passion for Middle Eastern fare, the restaurant puts a twist on the traditional flavors you'll find in the ordinary Iranian restaurant by using intoxicating spices and herbs. Whether you're stopping by for lunch or dinner, Zafron's culturally-enriched menu has plenty of options for you from which to choose. Owner Peter Teimori demoed a Pumpkin Creme Brulee. Check out their menu here.





Internet safety 101 tips for parents: Social media intelligence expert Dr. Steve Webb, the author of "Education in a Violent World," outlines steps parents can take to protect their kids from online abuse and other cyber dangers.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville Lists Top 5 things to do over Thanksgiving weekend: Check out the full list below, and follow her on social media @Msbasketball1

Things to do this weekend