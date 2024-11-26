Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 26, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  November 26, 2024 11:13am EST
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Puttshack opens new Dunwoody location

High-tech mini golf experience Puttshack has just opened its second metro Atlanta location in Dunwoody, and Paul Milliken couldn't help but join the fun and show off his golfing ''skills.''

ATLANTA - There's a new Puttshack in Dunwoody: Since opening at The Interlock ATL in West Midtown, Puttshack Atlanta has become one of the city’s top play-and-eat destinations. And now, three years later, residents just north of Atlanta are finding out why so many people can’t get enough of the high-tech mini-golf experience!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours checking out the new Puttshack Dunwoody, which opened earlier this month at 111 High Street, Suite 210. 

Just in case you’re late to the Puttshack party, the entertainment venue was founded in the United Kingdom and has since spread to locations in cities across the United States including Boston, Philadelphia, and Nashville. Puttshack combines sophisticated mini golf (we’re talking advanced scoring technology eliminating the need for those little pencils!) and upscale food and drink options.

We’re told the new Dunwoody location offers ADA-compliant courses and is also certified by KultureCity, a nonprofit organization dedicated to making various spaces sensory inclusive and accessible. We also learned about some sweet deals, including half-off second games until 4:00 p.m. on weekdays. 

For more information on Puttshack Dunwoody — including a peek at the menu — click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning scoring at snacking at metro Atlanta’s newest hangout!
 

Holiday fun at Georgia's Great Wolf Lodge

If you want to get away with the family this holiday season, Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange is ready to welcome you. General manager Allen Headley joined Alyse Eady to talk all about their festive celebration.

Great Wolf Lodge general manager Allen Headley talks the lodge's big winter event:  Now through Jan. 6, families will be swept into a winter wonderland, with daily snow showers, visits from Santa, seasonally themed crafts, an immersive Snow Globe experience and so much more at the Georgia resort in LaGrange during the annual Snowland celebration, designed to get every member of the family into the holiday spirit. Click here for more information. 

Christmas music can help boost your mood

Music can be especially powerful during the holiday season, and it can be healthy to sing along.

Deena Centofanti talks about the feeling of holiday music:  It's that time of the year. Your favorite holiday songs are starting to show up everywhere. How does that music make you feel? And why is it so healthy to sing along? 

Zafron's Thanksgiving dish with a Persian twist

If you're looking for something a little different to spice up to the holidays look no further than Zafron, the Sandy Springs restaurant featuring an extensive menu of Persian cuisine. Owner Peter Teimori joined Joanne Feldman in the Good Day kitchen with a tasty Thanksgiving recipe.

Zafron serves up some Thanksgiving deliciousness: Join Zafron Restaurant for quality and well-known Persian cuisine in Sandy Springs. With its passion for Middle Eastern fare, the restaurant puts a twist on the traditional flavors you'll find in the ordinary Iranian restaurant by using intoxicating spices and herbs. Whether you're stopping by for lunch or dinner, Zafron's culturally-enriched menu has plenty of options for you from which to choose. Owner Peter Teimori demoed a Pumpkin Creme Brulee. Check out their menu here.

Social media safety guidelines for children

All this extra time during the holidays can lead to potential dangers if you don't set some rules and consider the risks of social media. Author Dr. Steve Webb joined Alex Whittler to explain what you and your kids need to be aware of while online.


 

Internet safety 101 tips for parents: Social media intelligence expert Dr. Steve Webb, the author of "Education in a Violent World," outlines steps parents can take to protect their kids from online abuse and other cyber dangers.

Thanksgiving weekend activities in Atlanta

Once you've emerged from your food-induced turkey coma after Thanksgiving, there are a lot of things around metro Atlanta you can do to celebrate the holidays. Entertainment contributor Christina ''Ms. Basketball'' Granville joined Joanne Feldman with some of her top things for you and your family to check out.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville Lists Top 5 things to do over Thanksgiving weekend: Check out the full list below, and follow her on social media @Msbasketball1

Things to do this weekend

  1. Shopping at Black Friday sales
  2. Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at the Atlanta Botanical Garden
  3. Participate in a race with the 2024 Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, 5K, Mile & Dash at Center Parc Stadium
  4. Check out a sporting event like the Falcons vs Chargers at Mercedes Benz Dome
  5. Cut your own Christmas tree near Atlanta