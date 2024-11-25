Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 25, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  November 25, 2024 11:24am EST
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Cirque du Soleil celebrates Christmas

The iconic performance company Cirque du Soleil has created a new Christmas show, and it's opening for a limited time at Atlanta's famous Fox Theatre.

ATLANTA - An exclusive sneak peek at Cirque du Soleil’s first Christmas show: "’Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house…"

Sure, you already know all the words to Clement Clarke Moore’s classic Christmas poem, "A Visit from St. Nicholas." But it’s one thing to hear those words read aloud from a storybook and another to see them come to life with the kind of magic and whimsy that only Cirque du Soleil can create!

"‘Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil" is the iconic performance company’s first-ever Christmas show, and it’s opening at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre this Friday for a two-weeks-only engagement. Conceived and directed by Cirque du Soleil senior artistic director James Hadley, the show is based on Moore’s poem, using legendary lines from the work to create a new story about a young girl who — according to Cirque du Soleil — "rediscovers the magic of the holidays."

Now, being a Cirque du Soleil show, you know this new holiday extravaganza is going to include jaw-dropping acrobatics performed by talented artists from around the world; featured acts include the Duo Straps, Acro Table, Hotel Cart, and Roller Skate Duo. We’re told there are 26 total cast members, and that they’ll be performing to a soundtrack of holiday classics including "O Holy Night," "O Christmas Tree," and "Deck the Halls."

Presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta, "‘Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil" opens Friday, Nov. 29 and runs through Sunday, Dec 15 at the Fox Theatre — for showtimes and ticket information, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive first look at the show, live from the Fox Theatre’s Marquee Club! 

First case of bird flu reported in child

The CDC has confirmed a case of H5N1 bird flu in a child in California - the first in the United States. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer sits down with Alyse Eady to look at the case and how people can reduce their risk of infection.

Dr. Winawer gives the latest in health headlines: Last Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed a case of avian influenza (H5N1) in a boy in California, making it the first reported bird flu infection in a child in the United States.

Deadly 2004 tsunami revisited in new series

Twenty years ago, a devastating tsunami killed nearly a quarter million people in 14 countries the day after Christmas. A new docuseries is examining the moments leading up to the 2004 disaster. Filmmakers Daniel Bogado and James Parris are behind the four-part series, and they joined Alex Whittler to talk about why they wanted to highlight this tragedy.

Daniel Bogado and James Parris talk National Geographic's "Tsunami: Race Against Time": Marking 20 years since one of the deadliest natural disasters in history, National Geographic will premiere "Tsunami: Race Against Time," a four-part documentary series providing a 360-degree view into the heart-stopping events of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that took over 225,000 lives. The events that are brought back to life with raw emotion through the perspective of those who lived it, but through the horrific devastation, the series also shines a light on the incredible stories of strangers, local responders, neighbors and friends, who risked their own lives to save others. "Tsunami: Race Against Time" premieres across two nights, beginning Nov. 24 at 9 on National Geographic with two back-to-back episodes. All episodes will stream starting Nov. 25 on Disney+ and Hulu. 

Holiday health hazards for dogs

The holidays are a lot of fun, but they can be a tough time for your pets. Whit Gray from Dog Training Elite of West Atlanta joined Joanne Feldman to share some ways to keep your dog happy and safe in all of the hustle and bustle of the season.

Holiday pet safety tips to keep your dog happy and hazard-free this holiday season: Whit Gray, a local dog training expert and owner of Atlanta's Dog Training Elite, discussed holiday hazards that dog owners should be aware of to help keep their pets safe this holiday season. The holidays bring with them food and decorations that can be dangerous for dogs, not to mention an increase in new people in the home, which can create stress for pets. 