Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 16, 2022

Sloomoo Institute Atlanta creates a slimy paradise in Buckhead:

Here’s a fact that no parent can deny: kids love slime. There’s just something about making a squishy, stretchy batch of slime that’s satisfying in a way few activities are (and, let’s be honest, that goes for adults, too). So, what if we told you there was a place in metro Atlanta filled with everything you need to make millions of types of slime?

If your response is, "Tell me more," then you’re in the right place!

The morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a sense-sational journey through Sloomoo Institute Atlanta, a 28,000-square-foot slime playground which just opened on Peachtree Road in Buckhead. There’s a good chance you’ve seen Sloomoo Institute on social media; the concept launched in New York back in 2019, immediately finding a large audience thanks to its mission of creating sensory experiences for visitors. And what better way to experience the senses of touch, hearing, sight, and smell than through rivers and mountains and waterfalls of hand-made slime?

Sloomoo Institute Atlanta features a DIY slime bar with dozens of available colors, charms, and scents (staffers say there are more than four million possible combinations), vats full of slime in which to play, a slime waterfall and lake, ASMR experiences, and more. It’s located at 3637 Peachtree Road, Suite D, in Atlanta, and regular hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays.

For more information on visiting Sloomoo Institute Atlanta, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting in some quality time with quality slime!

Yano Anaya talks "A Christmas Story" sequel streaming on HBO Max: Anaya, who played Grover Dill, tells fans what to expect in the film. The family comedy "A Christmas Story Christmas" is the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, "A Christmas Story." This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it … as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other. The film releases on HBO Max on Nov. 17. Click here for more information.

American Humane will be launching its first-ever cookbook, authored by CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert: There is an event hosted by Chef Deborah VanTrece and Twisted Soul on Nov. 16. American Humane is the oldest, largest and most-respected animal welfare organization in the world. One of the biggest areas of focus for American Humane is the welfare of farm animals being raised for food. American Humane has developed science-based best practices which farms have to strictly adhere to in order to be humane certified. For more information on The American Humane Society and their cookbook, click here.

Tina Campbell talks upcoming Christmas album and more: 'Tis the season for laughter, cheer but most of all the time when families gather together. Teddy and Tina Campbell share Christmas with you with their new soon to be classic "Christmas At Our House". Grab a seat on their couch with "Our House", an energetic and festive song that will immediately transport you to the Campbells for Christmas day! While keeping the true reason for the season, "Remember Jesus" features a host of angelic voices that reminds each of us what this time is truly about! With family and love at the center of each song, "Love Oh Love", "Ask Away" and "Together For Christmas" create the new family set of favorites for the holidays! Full of memorable moments that make the season fun "Christmas At Our House" is sure to become a recurring soundtrack for many holidays to come!