Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 14, 2024

High 5 Sports Team of the Week Chestatee High School: The Eagles will play against Peach County High School in the playoffs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Dr. Ian Smith shares his new recipe book, "Eat your Age": The book has 150 recipes broken up into breakfast, lunch, dinner, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, and pasta sections. They are tasty, affordable, simple, and healthy.

Ryan Destiny stars role as Claressa "T-Rex" Shields in the new film, "The Fire Inside": "The Fire Inside" is the inspirational true story of Claressa Shields, arguably the greatest female boxer of all time. Shields, a high school junior from Flint, Michigan, aided by her tough-love coach, Jason Crutchfield, pushes past all limitations to become the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing. But even at the pinnacle of success, Shields has to reckon with the fact that not all dreams are created equal, and the real fight has only just begun.

Texas-set drama "Landman" fueled by major star power:

They say everything's bigger in Texas — and judging from the star power in the new Paramount+ series "Landman," that goes for its TV shows, too.

Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, and Ali Larter headline the new series, which is co-created by Taylor Sheridan ("Yellowstone") and Christian Wallace (of the podcast "Boomtown"). Set in the big money world of Texas oil, "Landman" centers on Thornton’s Tommy Norris, an oil company crisis specialist who plays the middleman between the billionaire executives and the crews who risk their lives daily working on "the patch."

If the role seems tailor-made for the Oscar-winning "Sling Blade" star, that’s because it is — written specifically for the actor by TV powerhouse Sheridan.

"He said, ‘I’m writing it for you.’ He told me the story, he told me the world, told me what the character was like, which was essentially, ‘Play yourself if you were a landman,’" Thornton said, laughing. "And once I read the first two scripts, I was so hooked, it was like, ‘Yeah, I gotta do this.’"

If Thornton’s character represents oil, then his ex-wife is definitely the water. The over-the-top Angela is played with abandon by Ali Larter, 25 years after she broke through with another Texas-set project.

"‘Varsity Blues’ was pretty much my first movie, and we shot it in Austin, Texas. And then I met my husband in Texas. And now I’m back again, getting to play this larger-than-life real Texan woman," says Larter. "It’s really, like, an homage to all those women down there that I’m so inspired by, because they’re so fabulous. I mean, the hair and the makeup and the guts and the glory!"

The first two episodes of "Landman" premiere exclusively on Paramount+ this Sunday, Nov. 17.

Exclusive new Atlanta Falcons edition of the Breitling Chronomat B01 42: Atlanta jeweler Brown & Co. will be the only retailer in Atlanta where fans can purchase the exclusive Falcons Breitling watch, beginning this Friday. In honor of the team's 104th anniversary, each team's watch is limited to just 104 pieces, making it a true collector's item for Falcons fans.

Sevierville Chamber of Commerce's Amanda Marr previews Smoky Mountain Winterfest: The 35th Annual Smoky Mountain Winterfest Celebration will soon be glowing bright with more than 15,000,000 lights decorating the Parkway in Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Combine that twinkling beauty with holiday attractions and shows, shopping, and great places to enjoy warm winter meals, and you've got Smoky Mountain Winterfest.

Isaiah Mustafa on starring in the new Prime Video series "Cross.": From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, "Cross" is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by showrunner and executive producer Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling "Alex Cross" book series. Watch the trailer here.

Skye Estroff on where to order Thanksgiving to-go in Atlanta": Estroff also shared how to elevate the Thanksgiving table this season with her "charcuterie cornucopias". See her restaurant recommendations below.