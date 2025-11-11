Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 11, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Nov. 11, 2025:

Mr. Tombstone’s Coffee Emporium in Marietta

Want to find great coffee? Ask a service member. Coffee has long been the drink of choice for those serving our country, so it’s no surprise that a pair of local soldiers decided to share their love of coffee with the community at Mr. Tombstone’s Coffee Emporium in Marietta.

John Adams Gives Tips on Adjustable-Rate Mortgages

Adjustable-rate mortgages are making a comeback. Real estate expert John Adams breaks down how they work and shares tips on how to choose the right loan for your needs.

Dr. Mike Cirigliano on Gut Microbiome Test Warnings

Dr. Mike Cirigliano explains why experts are warning consumers about the growing popularity of at-home gut microbiome tests. These tests promise personalized health insights, but doctors caution that they’re unregulated and their reliability is still uncertain.

Marine Veterans Live on Good Day Atlanta

Maurice P. Kerry, a decorated U.S. Marine Corps Iraq War combat veteran, acclaimed actor, and Veterans Network Ambassador, joins Alex alongside fellow veteran Justin Dahse to discuss a growing issue veterans face after leaving the service.

Veterans Day with Preston Sharp

Preston Sharp marks 10 years of honoring veterans through his mission to ensure every service member is remembered. Over the past decade, he has organized the placement of more than one million flags and red carnations on veterans’ graves across all 50 states and three countries.

Christal Jordan’s Entertainment Headlines

Americans are proving hard to please at the box office and on streaming platforms. Christal Jordan has the latest on what fans are saying about Hulu’s "All is Fair" and the newest movies hitting theaters.

Pet of the Day: Furkids

Today’s Pet of the Day comes from Furkids, Georgia’s largest no-kill animal shelter and rescue organization.