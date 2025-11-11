Soldier-owned coffee shop serves up a scary good time

Want to find great coffee? Ask a service member.

Coffee has long been the drink of choice for those serving our country, which is why it’s no surprise that a pair of local soldiers decided to share their love of coffee with the community.

We’re talking about Mr. Tombstone’s Coffee Emporium, located at 1087 South Marietta Parkway Southeast in Marietta. We first met the Mr. Tombstone’s team last month, during our visit to the William Root House in Marietta. The local coffee shop was providing refreshments for an event there, which gave us a chance to chat with co-owner Nick Nesbitt, a member of the Georgia Army National Guard.

"Doug [Powers] and I — the other owner — we ended up buying it in late February of this year," explained Nesbitt. "We wanted to do that because when we were deployed in Poland, our unit would always gather around the coffee shop that was close to base. And we really liked that experience and wanted to give that to other people."

Of course, with a name like Mr. Tombstone’s Coffee Emporium, you know there’s going to be a very specific aesthetic. In this case, you can expect "year-round Halloween" vibes (the motto is "Eat. Drink. Be scary."), cozy seating areas, and even stacks of vinyl in the back!

Mr. Tombstone’s Coffee Emporium is open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays — to check out the shop’s Instagram page, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting very caffeinated there!