Historic house gets 'Victorian-era funeral' makeover for Halloween season

The Brief Marietta’s William Root House is hosting an exhibit this month showcasing the kinds of decor and customs that would have accompanied a funeral during the Victorian era. Visitors to the historic house museum will see rooms adorned with black crêpe and ribbons, mourning jewelry made from human hair, and even some antique embalming equipment. The Root House dates back to around 1845, when it was built by early Marietta residents Hannah and William Root.



It’s been nearly 170 years since Leonard Simpson passed away — but right now, you’re invited to one of Metro Atlanta’s oldest homes to commemorate his life through a unique experience.

Marietta’s William Root House is hosting a Victorian funeral exhibit throughout the month of October, showcasing the kinds of decor and customs that would have accompanied a funeral during the Victorian era. That means visitors to the historic house museum will see rooms adorned with black crêpe and ribbons, mourning jewelry made from human hair, and even some antique embalming equipment. In other words, a perfect history lesson for the Halloween season!

The Root House dates back to around 1845, when it was built by early Marietta residents Hannah and William Root. Leonard Simpson was Hannah’s father, and was living in the house with the family when he passed away on October 11, 1856. So, Root House staffers say the funeral exhibit is representative of how the family would have marked Simpson’s death 169 years ago.

Daytime tours are included in the cost of regular museum admission, which is $9 for adults, $7 for those aged 65 and older, and $6 for students ages 6 to 17. Regular museum hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Coming up this Saturday, the Root House will open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for Victorian Funeral Flashlight Tours, allowing guests to see the house after-hours…if they dare! Those tours are $10 per person in advance and $15 per person at the door.

For more information on the William Root House, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring the current Victorian funeral exhibit.