John Adams addresses 50-year and adjustable rate mortgages

For generations, the American Dream has been built on a simple, powerful idea: owning your own home. It’s more than a roof over your head. It’s a backyard for your kids, a stake in your community, and for most people, the first and best step toward building real wealth. But let's be honest: right now, that dream feels further away than ever.

Q: John, where are we?

A: Prices are high, interest rates are stubborn, and you might even see scary headlines warning that we’re repeating the mistakes of 2008.

So, let's start by clearing the air. The financial crash of 2008 was not caused by normal people buying homes. It was caused by incredibly risky, irresponsible lending. They were called "subprime" loans, but I call them "NINJA" loans: No Income, No Job, or Assets. Lenders gave money to people they knew couldn’t pay it back.

Today, that is gone. Lenders now must verify everything. They must prove that you have the ability to repay your loan. The system is fundamentally safer.

Q: So, if the loans are safer, why does it still feel so impossible?

A: The real problem isn't what you think. It’s two things.

First, there's a kind of "hidden tax" on your mortgage. Based on all the financial data, a 30-year fixed rate should be significantly lower than it is. Lenders are charging an extra "spread" — maybe half a percent or more. That extra half-percent doesn't sound like much, but it can add hundreds of dollars to your monthly payment, and it’s keeping millions of families stuck on the sidelines, paying rent.

There’s nothing to buy. We are in a "supply malaise" — a severe shortage of homes for sale. And this is the great warning for everyone waiting: the second those interest rates finally dip, all that pent-up demand is going to flood the market. We will see bidding wars and higher prices all over again. It’s simple supply and demand.

This is why it's so important to understand that a mortgage is not a "one-size-fits-all" product. The American Dream looks different for everyone, and the tool you use to achieve it should, too.

Take the Adjustable-Rate Mortgage, or ARM. The name scares people. But today, it’s a niche tool for a specific person.

Imagine you're a medical resident. You have almost no income today, but you have a guaranteed massive salary just three years from now. A 5-year ARM can act as a "bridge." It gets you into a home at a lower payment now, with the full understanding that you'll refinance into a fixed loan when your real income kicks in. For that person, it’s not a risk; it's a brilliant strategy.

Now, there’s a new and controversial idea: the 50-year mortgage. People hear "50 years" and think it’s a life sentence. But let's be realistic. The average American moves or refinances their loan every seven to 10 years. Nobody expects you to stay in that loan for half a century.

This is simply an "affordability tool." Its only purpose is to get your monthly payment as low as possible today. It’s a tool that lets a young family, whose income will grow over their career, stop paying 100% interest to a landlord and start building their own equity.

Look, homeownership is not right for everyone. If your job is unstable, or if you know you’ll be moving in a couple of years, renting is a smart financial decision. But for most Americans, owning your home is the single best investment you will ever make. It is a forced savings account. It’s a hedge against inflation. It’s a source of stability.

THE BOTTOM LINE:

So, my advice is this. First, ignore the media panic. Today is not 2008. Second, understand that the real challenge is the lack of supply. And finally, don’t be afraid to ask your lender about all the options. A 30-year fixed, a 50-year loan, or even a strategic ARM — these are just keys.

The important thing is finding the right key to unlock your American Dream.