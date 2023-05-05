Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 5, 2023

New restaurant brings British favorites to Cumming:

All eyes will be on the United Kingdom this weekend, as the country celebrates the coronation of King Charles III. But if you can’t make it across the pond to mark the occasion, a new restaurant in Cumming is stocked with everything you need to at least feel like you’re there!

Wright’s Fish & Chips — affectionately called "the Chippy" by owners Chantelle and Paul Wright — just opened inside Cumming City Center (and the team plans to soon open a British pub called Wright's on the Green there, too).

As the name implies, the menu specialty is the classic British fish and chips, which the Wrights say is made with lightly-battered cod and handmade fries (or, chips) and served up exactly as you’d get it across the pond. Also on the menu are traditional British pies and pastries, bangers (sausage), and coffee and tea.

Wright’s Fish & Chips is located at 451 Vision Drive in Cumming, and regular hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. For more information on the restaurant, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning doing a little "taste-testing" in honor of the big weekend!

Rock band Princess Goes sets second Atlanta tour date:

Asked to rate the audience at their show in Atlanta last year, the members of rock band Princess Goes offer up a quick answer.

"On a scale of one to 10? Like, an 11," laughs vocalist Michael C. Hall. "But it’s a lot to live up to."

And Atlanta audiences will soon have a chance to do just that, when Princess Goes returns to town for a show at Terminal West on May 21.

Band members Peter Yanowitz (drums), Matt Katz-Bohen (keyboards), and Hall — yes, the same Michael C. Hall from hit shows "Six Feet Under" and "Dexter" — also just released a music video for their song "Let It Go," which is essentially a behind-the-scenes look at their life on the road.

"We had our friend Tasha [Cooney] following us around — and she’s like a wild ball of energy — and she showed us this footage, and we were like, we want to share this with the world," says Katz-Bohen. "The world deserves to see us in our pre-show huddle, feeding each other sushi pre-show! You know, little rituals that we do."

That pre-show huddle features heavily in the video — and Hall says it’s become an important part of show nights.

"Maybe it is partly superstition or just maybe a way to have some sort of anchor and thing to hold on to around the various chaos of the day," says Hall. "Whatever’s different, there is some sort of same place that you return to."

Another place to return to? The recording studio. And band members say a follow-up to their 2021 release "Thanks For Coming" is coming soon.

"I’m not allowed to say any of the news, because I think they’re going to announce a bunch of stuff, but we do have a record that we’re so excited about, and we’re going to put that out in the fall," says Yanowitz.

Tickets for the May 21st show range from $28 to $32, and may be purchased online here. Venue doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. — and Terminal West is located at 887 West Marietta Street Northwest C in Atlanta.

Burgers With Buck visits One Flew South: Guests no longer need a passport to access their favorite One Flew South menu items. The BeltLine location opened in 2022 with a spacious outdoor patio overlooking the popular and bustling Eastside Trail. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, talks Run with Maud 5K: It's a fundraiser for the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation. The event is on May 6, close to the anniversary of his birthday. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Arbery Foundation with the Track Club providing logistical support at no charge.

Rreal Tacos celebrates Cinco De Mayo: Rreal Tacos visits the Good Day Atlanta kitchen to serve up some goodness for the holiday. Find a location nearest you here.

Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo: Over the years, the music of the Gipsy Kings incorporates elements of Latin and Cuban styles, Arabic music, reggae, and jazz guitar reminiscent of the French Gypsy master Django Reinhardt. Yet, as heard on the new album, "Savor Flamenco," they have never lost their intense connection to the traditional flamenco of their heritage, keeping a spotlight on Tonino Baliardo’s fluid guitar work and Nicolas Reyes’s powerful vocals. Catch the show tonight at the Fox Theatre at 8. Get tickets here.

Pike Nurseries show us how to grow hydrangeas: To find a Pike Nurseries location nearest you click here.

Veda Howard gives an inspirational message heading into the weekend: Listen to Veda on Saturday and Sunday from 3 til 7 p.m. on Praise 102.5