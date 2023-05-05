Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 5, 2023

Restaurant brings British tastes to Georgia

Was your royal coronation invitation lost in the mail? No problem -- a new restaurant in North Georgia will instantly transport you across the pond.

All eyes will be on the United Kingdom this weekend, as the country celebrates the coronation of King Charles III. But if you can’t make it across the pond to mark the occasion, a new restaurant in Cumming is stocked with everything you need to at least feel like you’re there!

Wright’s Fish & Chips — affectionately called "the Chippy" by owners Chantelle and Paul Wright — just opened inside Cumming City Center (and the team plans to soon open a British pub called Wright's on the Green there, too). 

As the name implies, the menu specialty is the classic British fish and chips, which the Wrights say is made with lightly-battered cod and handmade fries (or, chips) and served up exactly as you’d get it across the pond. Also on the menu are traditional British pies and pastries, bangers (sausage), and coffee and tea. 

Wright’s Fish & Chips is located at 451 Vision Drive in Cumming, and regular hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. For more information on the restaurant, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning doing a little "taste-testing" in honor of the big weekend!

Princess Goes sets second Atlanta tour date

With a just-released music video and new music on the way this year, rock band Princess Goes has a lot to celebrate at its upcoming Atlanta show.

Asked to rate the audience at their show in Atlanta last year, the members of rock band Princess Goes offer up a quick answer.

"On a scale of one to 10? Like, an 11," laughs vocalist Michael C. Hall. "But it’s a lot to live up to."

And Atlanta audiences will soon have a chance to do just that, when Princess Goes returns to town for a show at Terminal West on May 21. 

Band members Peter Yanowitz (drums), Matt Katz-Bohen (keyboards), and Hall — yes, the same Michael C. Hall from hit shows "Six Feet Under" and "Dexter" — also just released a music video for their song "Let It Go," which is essentially a behind-the-scenes look at their life on the road.

"We had our friend Tasha [Cooney] following us around — and she’s like a wild ball of energy — and she showed us this footage, and we were like, we want to share this with the world," says Katz-Bohen. "The world deserves to see us in our pre-show huddle, feeding each other sushi pre-show! You know, little rituals that we do."

That pre-show huddle features heavily in the video — and Hall says it’s become an important part of show nights.

"Maybe it is partly superstition or just maybe a way to have some sort of anchor and thing to hold on to around the various chaos of the day," says Hall. "Whatever’s different, there is some sort of same place that you return to."

Another place to return to? The recording studio. And band members say a follow-up to their 2021 release "Thanks For Coming" is coming soon.

"I’m not allowed to say any of the news, because I think they’re going to announce a bunch of stuff, but we do have a record that we’re so excited about, and we’re going to put that out in the fall," says Yanowitz.

Tickets for the May 21st show range from $28 to $32, and may be purchased online here. Venue doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. — and Terminal West is located at 887 West Marietta Street Northwest C in Atlanta.

Burgers with Buck's trip to One Flew South

One Flew South has been delighting diners at Atlanta's airport since 2009, and now you no longer need a passport to get their tasty burger. Buck Lanford took a trip to the BeltLine to try out the restaurant's new spot.

Atlanta run honors life of Ahmaud Arbery

Runners will gather together in Downtown Atlanta Saturday to honor the life of Ahmaud Arbery's ahead of what would have been his 29th birthday. Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones joins Alyse Eady to talk more about the event and the important cause it is benefiting.

Celebrating Cinco De Mayo with Rreal Tacos

If tacos sound like just the thing to make Cinco De Mayo special, Rreal Tacos has just the thing to help satisfy your taste buds. Co-owner Miguel Hernandez and executive chef Diego Matus join Alyse Eady with a trio that's to die for - tacos, guacamole, and a margarita.

Gipsy Kings bring unique sound to Atlanta

For decades, the Gipsy King's one-of-a-kind blend of flanco, salsa, and pop have wowed audiences all over the world, and now they're brining their new tour to Atlanta's Fox Theatre. Founder Tonino Baliardo and his translator, Sebastien Seth, sit down with Alyse Eady to talk about what audiences can expect.

The Southern love affair with Hydrangeas

Hydrangeas can be seen in yards all over metro Atlanta, but how much do you know about the famous flower? The experts at Pike Nurseries shares info about the different types of hydrangeas.

Veda Howard's weekend 'Wisdom Nugget'

Living your best life and living in abundance starts with feeding your soul. Radio personality Veda Howard joins Sharon Lawson to share an encouraging message for the weekend.

