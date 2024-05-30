Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 30, 2024

Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on May 30:

Georgia Plant Trade and Sales: It’s a Facebook group for people who are passionate about plants — and with more than 16,000 current members, it’s obvious that passion has deep roots here in Georgia!

Georgia Plant Trade and Sales is an ever-growing social media community founded by Shetal Patel, with a mission of connecting plant lovers and promoting events where people can buy, sell, swap, and learn.

READ FULL STORY

Kemba Smith and Tona Boyd talk BET+ film "Kemba": Based on renowned criminal justice activist Kemba Smith's precedent-setting case, the film premiered on BET this week. The Film is based on the unbelievable, unjust long-time incarceration of Smith, who was wrongfully sentenced to decades in prison. Smith never sold or used drugs but was forced to take the fall for her boyfriend. When the police failed to take him down, they arrested her instead. With the volunteer help of the leading organizations in the country working on getting out wrongfully convicted innocents, she was finally released after six years in prison. Tona Boyd is one of those principles responsible for helping Smith get released.

Meals On Wheels Atlanta hosts annual fundraiser alongside country singer Tony Evans Jr.: The highly-anticipated culinary extravaganza, TASTE, presented by Meals On Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) is its third annual fundraiser geared toward engaging young professionals. The goal of the event is to give back to the Atlanta community by supporting MOWA’s mission to assist seniors struggling with hunger, food insecurity and social isolation. Hosted by TV personality and former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member, Tanya Sam, this year’s event will include bites, beverages, silent and live auction items and live entertainment all to support MOWA’s meal delivery program.

"Dish Nation's" HeadKrack talks the latest in entertainment news: There's a lot happening in entertainment news, and FOX 5 and "Dish Nation" have you covered. HeadKrack breaks down the happenings. Watch Dish Nation weeknights at 7 on FOX 5.

Amadi Brooks talks styling sports stars: Recently featured in Essence "Off The Court: Style of the WNBA" is a new series highlighting women in sports and their impact on the global fashion industry. Amadi Brooks, an Atlanta-born, former D1 basketball player turned stylist, has always had an eye for fashion. Taking her favorite motto "Look good; play good" to her clientele off the court has helped her to blend her love for sports and fashion seamlessly. Through personal styling, Brooks has had the opportunity to style top international athletes, such as Serena Williams, A'ja Wilson and more.