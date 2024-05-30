Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 30, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  May 30, 2024
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on May 30:

Atlanta events connect people and plants

This weekend, the social media group Georgia Plant Trade and Sales is hosting two big events where people can buy, sell and swap plants.

Georgia Plant Trade and Sales: It’s a Facebook group for people who are passionate about plants — and with more than 16,000 current members, it’s obvious that passion has deep roots here in Georgia!

Georgia Plant Trade and Sales is an ever-growing social media community founded by Shetal Patel, with a mission of connecting plant lovers and promoting events where people can buy, sell, swap, and learn. 

Kemba Smith's story told in new BET+ film

Kemba Smith was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for a crime she didn't commit and now fights to help release others believed to be wrongly convicted. Her story of resilience is now a movie, and Smith and Legal Defense Fund advocate Tona Boyd joined Alex Whittler to talk about her experience.

Kemba Smith and Tona Boyd talk BET+ film "Kemba": Based on renowned criminal justice activist Kemba Smith's precedent-setting case, the film premiered on BET this week. The Film is based on the unbelievable, unjust long-time incarceration of Smith, who was wrongfully sentenced to decades in prison. Smith never sold or used drugs but was forced to take the fall for her boyfriend. When the police failed to take him down, they arrested her instead. With the volunteer help of the leading organizations in the country working on getting out wrongfully convicted innocents, she was finally released after six years in prison. Tona Boyd is one of those principles responsible for helping Smith get released. 

Meals on Wheels Atlanta hosts TASTE event

Country singer and Atlanta native Tony Evans Jr. is one of the performers rocking the nonprofit organization's annual TASTE event raising money to fight senior hunger. Evans and Meals on Wheels Atlanta CEO Charlene Crusoe-Ingram chatted with Alex Whittler about the special event and the organization's crucial mission.

Meals On Wheels Atlanta hosts annual fundraiser alongside country singer Tony Evans Jr.: The highly-anticipated culinary extravaganza, TASTE, presented by Meals On Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) is its third annual fundraiser geared toward engaging young professionals. The goal of the event is to give back to the Atlanta community by supporting MOWA’s mission to assist seniors struggling with hunger, food insecurity and social isolation. Hosted by TV personality and former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member, Tanya Sam, this year’s event will include bites, beverages, silent and live auction items and live entertainment all to support MOWA’s meal delivery program.

Entertainment update with HeadKrack

Two Hollywood moguls are facing more serious accusations and some more legal troubles. 'Dish Nation's' HeadKrack sits down with Joanne Feldman to break down the latest wild stories going on in the entertainment world.

"Dish Nation's" HeadKrack talks the latest in entertainment news: There's a lot happening in entertainment news, and FOX 5 and "Dish Nation" have you covered. HeadKrack breaks down the happenings. Watch Dish Nation weeknights at 7 on FOX 5.

Amadi Brooks talks styling sports stars

Former D1 basketball player and Douglasville native Amadi Brooks is now a go-to stylist to major female athletes like Serena Williams and A'ja Wilson. She talked with Natalie McCann about helping athletes find their personal style, dressing taller women, and more.

Amadi Brooks talks styling sports stars: Recently featured in Essence "Off The Court: Style of the WNBA" is a new series highlighting women in sports and their impact on the global fashion industry. Amadi Brooks, an Atlanta-born, former D1 basketball player turned stylist, has always had an eye for fashion. Taking her favorite motto "Look good; play good" to her clientele off the court has helped her to blend her love for sports and fashion seamlessly. Through personal styling, Brooks has had the opportunity to style top international athletes, such as Serena Williams, A'ja Wilson and more. 