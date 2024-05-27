Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 27, 2024

Dr. Neil Winawer's update on bird flu infections: A man who worked on a farm in Michigan became the second case in the United States to test positive for bird flu. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer took a look at the infections and shares what you need to know before you throw out your beef.

Actor Martins Imhangbe talks about 'Bridgerton's' new season: The first part of Netflix's hit series was released on May 16 and the second part will babe released in June. In this season we see Imhanbe's character Will Mondrich and his working-class family be welcomed into the ‘Ton and we'll see how he and his wife navigate their way through the new class and expectations that are put on them.

Shirley Hughes of Sweet Cheats: Cabbagetown's Sweet Cheats is a bakery and coffee shop built around the idea of treating yourself to the best. Chef and owner Shirley Hughes joined Paul Milliken to show off how to make trifles and add a patriotic dessert to your Memorial Day.

Garfield stops by Good Day: The world-famous fat cat himself visited the Good Day Studio after making stops around Atlanta over the weekend to promote his new movie.

"150 Years of the Braves" by author Bradsher Hayes: The Braves has a long and rich history, and author Bradsher Hayes is telling that story from Boston to Milwaukee to Atlanta in his new book. You can learn more and buy the book at his website, 150yearsofthebraves.com.