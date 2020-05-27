Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: May 27, 2020

Bicycle Tours of Atlanta gears back up for business: View story here

Workout Wednesday with Tammy Stokes: Whittle your waistline without situps or crunches. Situps and crunches can be hard on your back. Tammy gives an easier way to tone your waistline:

1) Half Jacks

2) Pendulum Cross Lunge

3) Double Pendulum

4) Plie Side Bends

5) Power Swings

Do 15- 25 reps of each exercise, 3 -5 days a week. Watch what you eat and you’ll see results.

Advertisement

For more information click here.

BET's American Soul Season 2: This scripted drama combines fictional and real-life characters and moments to tell the story of a young, ambitious and troubled entrepreneur who created "Soul Train," one of the most predominant television shows for African-American culture. Set in the early 1970s and filled with music, dance, fashion, and glamour, the series reveals what it took to launch the first nationally-syndicated black music show and what happened when the music stopped. Through it all, 30-something Don Cornelius sacrifices all that he loves to follow his dream. Season 2 of American Soul returns tonight at 10 p.m.

Maria More gives tips to get motivated to move: In a fitness funk? Quarantine life got you feeling unlike yourself? Maria More has some tips to get you moving again.

Pet of the day: Today's pet of the day is DJ, from North Georgia Humane Society. DJ is a 1-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. He enjoys playing a game of fetch with a friend. To make an appointment to meet DJ fill out an adoption form here.