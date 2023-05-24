Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 24, 2023

Bollywood musical in Atlanta:

It’s been called the first Broadway-style musical in India’s history — and now, the grand spectacle of "Mughal-e-Azam" is coming to Atlanta this weekend.

Based on the beloved 1960 film of the same name, the stage musical "Mughal-e-Azam" will open its North American tour at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, taking the stage for three performances this weekend. The stage version of "Mughal-e-Azam" premiered to rave reviews in Mumbai in 2016, and has since played international cities including Dubai and Kuala Lumpur. Following its opening weekend in Atlanta, the North American tour is scheduled to play cities including New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Seattle.

"Mughal-e-Azam," directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji Group, centers on the love story between a prince and a court dancer, a relationship which anger’s the prince’s father leads to conflict between the two. The original film, directed by K. Asif, was a huge success when it opened in theaters in 1960, breaking box-office records and becoming one of the most important and influential Indian films in history.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday, and tickets range from $79 to $399. For more information on the show, click here. The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre is located at 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway.

Gwinnett County sheriff's office second annual Community Mental Health Awareness Fair: The Community Mental Health Awareness Fair will take place on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alexander Park in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett police will have mental health professionals on-site to provide valuable information to the public and be available to answer any of their questions. The fair will also have a live DJ, free food, and giveaways. Major Trakida Maldonado, the commander of the mental health task force, tells Good Day about the department's protocol when encountering someone having a mental health crisis. They have trained health experts on staff. The division also focuses on pre and post-incarceration intervention for citizens.

Shelley 'Butch" Anthony and his son, Telley Anthony: This Is It! Southern Kitchen and BBQ is throwing a big 40th anniversary celebration on Sunday, June 11 at 6 p.m. at the Fox Theatre. As part of the celebration, CEO and founder Shelley "Butch" Anthony III has planned special festivities to commemorate this feat. One is the premiere of his documentary, "This Is It: The Miracle of BBQ," directed by Tammy Williams. The documentary features Atlanta’s own Bruce Bruce, CeeLo Green, former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, and more. To find a This Is It! location nearest you click here.

Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid talk season 2 of "Run The World" on Starz: "Run the World" is a series that tells the story of a group of women – vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends – who work, live, and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about enviable friendship and not only surviving – but thriving together. Season 2 of "Run The World" premieres this Friday on Starz. Watch the trailer here.

Lore'l of the Morning Hustle has the latest in entertainment news: Kanye West is back in the news after reports of Gap suing him for millions. Lore'l tells us what's happening. Catch her weekdays on The Morning Hustle morning show from 6am til 10am.