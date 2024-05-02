Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 2, 2024

The Home Depot Backyard launches its 2024 season with the "Truist Night Market: Passport Edition":

Leave your luggage at home, and don’t worry about arriving at the airport two hours early — your next globe-trotting adventure is as easy as driving down to The Home Depot Backyard next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium!

The Home Depot Backyard will launch its 2024 season with the "Truist Night Market: Passport Edition" this evening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., filling the 11-acre green space with some of the city’s top chefs, beverage-makers, and artists.

As you can guess from the title, the evening of open-air shopping and dining will feature an international travel theme, reflected in the live entertainment — provided by Atlanta’s own Latin ensemble C.O.T. Band — and in the eclectic lineup of represented restaurants. A few of our Good Day Atlanta favorites will be part of the evening: for example, you’ll find beer from Athens-based Creature Comforts and treats from Belén de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries.

"Truist Night Market: Passport Edition" kicks off a very busy season for The Home Depot Backyard, with 27 weeks of free community programming beginning on Monday, May 6th. As featured last year on Good Day Atlanta, the free programming includes Health & Wellness (including yoga and bootcamp classes), Arts & Culture (we’re talking movie screenings and storytelling), and Inspired Learning (self-defense and gardening, anyone?) events — all led by top city instructors and aimed at enriching the lives of residents.

For a full list of upcoming events at The Home Depot Backyard, click here. And for food and beverage tickets to tonight’s "Truist Night Market: Passport Edition," click here.

HeadKrack of "Dish Nation" shares the latest in entertainment news: Cher reveals why she dates younger men, Tyra Banks has her first boozy beverage at 50, and Lenny Kravitz says he always works out in leather. Headkrack has the details. You can catch him weeknights at 7 on "Dish Nation."

Atlanta's first vegan and gluten-free stir fry restaurant, Stir House: Stir House is a vegan and gluten-free Asian-inspired restaurant. Owners Ebony Austin and Antonio Brown tell us why they wanted to start this business, and showed a demo of their menu item "A-Town." The restaurant opens on May 3. For more information click here.

Jon Michael Hill and Aml Ameen talk Netflix's limited series "A Man in Full": Tom Wolfe's novel has been adapted into a limited series starring Jeff Daniels, Tom Pelphrey, Diane Lane, Lucy Liu, William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill and Chanté Adams. "A Man In Full" features a number of point-of-view characters. These include Charles "Cap'm Charlie" Croker, a real estate mogul and member of Atlanta's high society who is suddenly facing bankruptcy; Martha Croker, his first wife who is trying to maintain her social standing without her husband; Ray Peepgass, who is trying illegally to capitalize on Croker's fall; Roger "Too White" White II, a prominent Black lawyer; and Conrad Hensley, a young man in prison who discovers Stoic philosophy. Click here to watch the trailer.

Fashion expert Dr. Courtney Hammonds gives tips on spring accessories for men: Spring means outdoor parties, rooftop vibes and fun fashion. This isn't just for women though. Men can get in on the fashion too. Hammonds gives tips on how men can elevate their look.

Erica Thomas shows us a Kentucky Derby-inspired tablescape: The tablescape draws inspiration from the "Run for the Roses." Thomas also crafted the signature drink of the Kentucky Derby, the mint julep, and gave recommendations on where to watch the race in Atlanta.