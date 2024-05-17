Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 17, 2024

UniverSoul Circus opens at Atlantic Station’s Pinnacle Lot:

It was only a few weeks ago that UniverSoul Circus was thrilling Atlanta audiences. But you know what they say: you can never have too much of a good thing! So, starting tonight, the fan-favorite entertainment spectacle is back in town!

UniverSoul Circus opens at Atlantic Station’s Pinnacle Lot this evening and is scheduled to run through May 26 — marking the first time that the UniverSoul Big Top has set up at Atlantic Station.

Never been to a UniverSoul Circus performance? We can describe it with one word: big. The touring show was created by concert and theater promoter Cedric Walker, who combined elements of live theater, high-powered concerts, and circus arts to create a unique blend of family-friendly entertainment. The first UniverSoul Circus show was held back in 1994 in Atlanta and was an immediate hit, leading to multi-city tours and acclaim from around the world.

During our previous morning under the Big Top with UniverSoul Circus back in 2022, ringmaster Cheyenne described the UniverSoul experience like this: "You come here as a spectator…and you become a participator!" Current acts in the show include a Caribbean Carnivale, the incredible Havana Night Skaters, Extreme Riders (yes, they even fly motorbikes under the tent), and the Wheel of Death. And don’t worry — nobody will make you participate in the Wheel of Death — they’ll leave that one to the professionals!

The Atlantic Station Pinnacle Lot is located at 241 20th Street Northwest in Atlanta — click here for more information on showtimes and tickets. And click the video player in this article for a sneak peek at the big 30th anniversary engagement here in Atlanta!

Kim Fields talks this year's "Refresh Retreat" at Stone Mountain Golf Club: During the pandemic, Kim created her lifestyle brand, Refresh by KF, a wellness-inspired lifestyle space designed to replenish the soul of the global marketplace. Kim would host Instagram Lives that featured visionary contributors and the passionate topics hat drive them beyond how audiences know them. Past guests include Cory Mascara, Dr. Ian Smith, Yvette Nicole Brown and the late Leslie Jordan, among others.

Mona Scott-Young talks about organizing the upcoming tour with Xscape, SWV, 702 and more: The Queens of R&B Tour will see legendary groups Xscape and SWV reuniting for an unforgettable night of timeless R&B music. Produced by Monami Entertainment and Live Nation, the tour is to captivate audiences across 30 cities nationwide with stops at prestigious venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Special guests MÝA, Total, and 702 will join as support. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com

Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final: The big event will feature Toosie, the creator of the viral Toosie Slide, and 1v1 battles featuring the best dancers from around the country. Toosie, Atlanta dance historian B-Bop 3000 and Atlanta-based dancer King Luffy talked with Sharon Lawson about all the exictement surrounding the event.

The global, all-styles street dance competition will hold its 2024 US National Final in Atlanta on May 18. All weekend long, the city’s rich and storied dance culture will be celebrated with performances from ATL rap icons Soulja Boy and Dem Franchize Boyz.

Pike Nurseries talks all about lavender: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard: Every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show (which airs Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.), Veda Howard shares Wisdom Nuggets. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote from Veda, business moguls, bumper stickers and everywhere in between; accompanied by scripture.

Today's Wisdom Nugget is coach John Wooden's "Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do."