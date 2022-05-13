Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 13, 2022

Six Flags Over Georgia serves up new Tapas & Tequila festival:

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you think about Six Flags Over Georgia? Probably thrill rides, right? Or maybe live entertainment? Well, for the next three weekends, two other items might just top the list: tapas and tequila!

Starting Saturday, Six Flags Over Georgia launches its first-ever Tapas & Tequila Presented by ¡Viva Tequila Festival! — a special event happening on Saturdays and Sundays through May 29. So, what’s this festival all about? It’s all right there in the name: six food items created by food & beverage operations manager Eric Poppe and the Six Flags Over Georgia culinary team, each paired with hand-crafted tequilas. Along with the food and spirits, the park promises live music and performances that celebrate and honor Mexican culture to complete the festival atmosphere.

And let’s talk about the tapas! Poppe and his team are cooking up six unique items, including cilantro and lime-marinated shrimp tacos, a grilled flatbread topped with roasted veggies, and grilled Kobe beef sliders topped with smoked gouda cheese, bacon-onion marmalade, and crispy onions. Each of the items was created to go down smooth with a different tequila; for example, the Mexican Street Corn is paired with Don Fernando Silver. Festival-goers will get a six-sampler punch card to keep track of their Tapas & Tequila journey.

For more information on Tapas & Tequila Presented by ¡Viva Tequila Festival!, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning getting a first look at this tasty new addition to Six Flags Over Georgia!

Marlon Wayans on his show at Center Stage in Atlanta: Marlon Wayans has been in the business for decades, and he's not letting up. He has tv specials, films, and now he's currently on his comedy tour. It'll make a stop this Saturday at Center Stage Atlanta. He also has a new comedy special airing on HBO Max titled "Marlon Wayans Presents The Headliners," which features a performance from Marlon along with five stand-up comics who have opened for him on the road. Marlon just wrapped production on an untitled Halloween film for Netflix in which he is starring in and producing. Some parts of the film was shot in Atlanta. He was most recently seen starring as Ted White in MGM’s Aretha Franklin biopic, "Respect," opposite Jennifer Hudson. For tickets to Marlon's show at Center Stage click here.

Ozzy Llanes stops by with a lesson on making his signature Cuban Sandwich from Cubanos ATL: Ozzy Llanes is the founder and CEO of Cubanos ATL. He has locations in Sandy Springs, Atlanta and Cumming. He stops by "Good Day Atlanta," with a lesson on how to create a Cuban Sandwich. For more information click here.

Diany Rodriguez talks her upcoming role in Hulu's "The Valet": A remake of the 2006 hit French film "La Doublure," the American version follows parking valet, Antonio, who is enlisted by movie star, Olivia, to pose as her boyfriend to cover for her affair with a known married man. As a valet, the hard-working Antonio usually flies under the radar, but his ruse with Olivia thrusts him into the spotlight. Diany shines as Natalie, the owner of a neighborhood bike store where Antonio is a regular. "The Valet" streams on Hulu Friday, May 20. Watch the trailer here.

Pike Nurseries shows viewers how to create your own tropical retreat: To find a Pike Nursery near you click here.

Ryan Cameron from Majic 107.5 joins us with more on helping others through Ryan's Rent Relief: For more information on Ryan Cameron or his foundation click here.

Pet of the day from BestFriends: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.