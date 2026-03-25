Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 25, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for March 25, 2026:

Fresh Radio Fresh Day Party- Atlanta: Fresh Radio Show presents another one of its now-legendary Fresh Day Parties this Saturday, March 28th, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Atlanta restaurant Rock Steady.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Calling all actors for background, commercials and graphic and motion designers. Tess Hammock has info on the latest job openings. Plus, if you'd like to attend the Atlanta Film Festival, click here. Keep up with Tess on social media @CastingCallWithTessHammock

Pretty Lethal Uma Thurman:

GDA "Guess Who" week 7: It's another week, and another guest. Find out who the anchors think this week's "Guess Who" contestant is.

"Chef Big Fella" Kevinn Robinson: His presence is as bold as his flavors! Kevinn Robinson, also known as "Chef Big Fella" is 6'8. The former basketball player turned educator and chef has built a reputation that reaches far beyond the kitchen.

Beasy Baybie talks National Second Chance Month in April: Observed every April, highlights the need to support individuals with criminal records in their reentry into society.

Pet of the Day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in King for adoption. Click here for more information.