Casting Call: Commercial roles and stand-in opportunity
ATLANTA - This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features multiple commercial casting calls, a stand-in opportunity for an upcoming project, and a creative job opening with Chick-fil-A.
Plus, the Atlanta Film Festival is back with networking and events for industry professionals.
🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
- ‘The Signal’ CommercialCasting:Kid #1Kid #2TeenGrandfatherFilming: March 31 in AtlantaPaidApply at https://tinyurl.com/castingcallsignal
- Casting:Kid #1Kid #2TeenGrandfather
- Kid #1
- Kid #2
- Teen
- Grandfather
- Filming: March 31 in Atlanta
- Paid
- Apply at https://tinyurl.com/castingcallsignal
- All the Sinner’s BleedCasting: Teachers with carsAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+No red, black, or white carsFilming: April 2 in East AtlantaPaidTo submit, email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject TEACHER W/ CAR and include:At least 4 photos (must include a dated photo, full body, and photo of your car)AgeHeightWeightAll contact informationYear, color, make, and model of your car
- Casting: Teachers with carsAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+No red, black, or white cars
- Any gender
- Any ethnicity
- Ages 18+
- No red, black, or white cars
- Filming: April 2 in East Atlanta
- Paid
- To submit, email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject TEACHER W/ CAR and include:At least 4 photos (must include a dated photo, full body, and photo of your car)AgeHeightWeightAll contact informationYear, color, make, and model of your car
- At least 4 photos (must include a dated photo, full body, and photo of your car)
- Age
- Height
- Weight
- All contact information
- Year, color, make, and model of your car
- Popular Product CommercialCasting: 4 men and women to portray office workersAny ethnicityAges 25–50Must have business attireFilming: March 28 in DuluthPaidTo submit, email SetLifeindie@gmail.com with the subject OFFICE and include:NameCurrent photosAge / height / weightSizesTattoos (yes/no; if yes, list locations)Location (city/state)Contact number
- Casting: 4 men and women to portray office workersAny ethnicityAges 25–50Must have business attire
- Any ethnicity
- Ages 25–50
- Must have business attire
- Filming: March 28 in Duluth
- Paid
- To submit, email SetLifeindie@gmail.com with the subject OFFICE and include:NameCurrent photosAge / height / weightSizesTattoos (yes/no; if yes, list locations)Location (city/state)Contact number
- Name
- Current photos
- Age / height / weight
- Sizes
- Tattoos (yes/no; if yes, list locations)
- Location (city/state)
- Contact number
- Unnamed ProjectCasting: Stand-InCaucasian femaleDark hairHeight 5’8"Average buildAges 20s–40sFilming: 5 weeks beginning in AprilPaidTo submit, email ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com with the subject FEMALE STAND IN and:Recent photoHeightSizesAll contact information
- Casting: Stand-InCaucasian femaleDark hairHeight 5’8"Average buildAges 20s–40s
- Caucasian female
- Dark hair
- Height 5’8"
- Average build
- Ages 20s–40s
- Filming: 5 weeks beginning in April
- Paid
- To submit, email ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com with the subject FEMALE STAND IN and:Recent photoHeightSizesAll contact information
- Recent photo
- Height
- Sizes
- All contact information
💼 JOBS
- Senior Graphic & Motion Designer — Chick-fil-ADuties:Creative designContent creationProject managementCollaboration and communicationQualifications:Bachelor’s degree in Design, Art, Marketing, Communications, or equivalent experience5+ years working with a creative team as a design specialistExperience in design, animation, motion graphics, or related fieldStrong design portfolio across multiple platformsAdvanced proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, especially Illustrator, Photoshop, and After EffectsApply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallCFA
- Duties:Creative designContent creationProject managementCollaboration and communication
- Creative design
- Content creation
- Project management
- Collaboration and communication
- Qualifications:Bachelor’s degree in Design, Art, Marketing, Communications, or equivalent experience5+ years working with a creative team as a design specialistExperience in design, animation, motion graphics, or related fieldStrong design portfolio across multiple platformsAdvanced proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, especially Illustrator, Photoshop, and After Effects
- Bachelor’s degree in Design, Art, Marketing, Communications, or equivalent experience
- 5+ years working with a creative team as a design specialist
- Experience in design, animation, motion graphics, or related field
- Strong design portfolio across multiple platforms
- Advanced proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, especially Illustrator, Photoshop, and After Effects
- Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallCFA
☕ EXTRAS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
- Atlanta Film FestivalWhen: April 23 – May 3What:Networking opportunitiesFilm screeningsPanelsCreative conferencesPartiesLearn more at https://www.atlantafilmfestival.com
- When: April 23 – May 3
- What:Networking opportunitiesFilm screeningsPanelsCreative conferencesParties
- Networking opportunities
- Film screenings
- Panels
- Creative conferences
- Parties
- Learn more at https://www.atlantafilmfestival.com
The Source: Information in this article came from Tess Hammock.