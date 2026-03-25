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Casting Call: Commercial roles and stand-in opportunity

By Tess Hammock - FOX 5 Entertainment Contributor
Published  March 25, 2026 10:24am EDT
Casting Call
FOX 5 Atlanta
Casting Call: Commercial roles and stand-in opportunity

Casting Call: Commercial roles and stand-in opportunity

This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features multiple commercial casting calls, a stand-in opportunity for an upcoming project, and a creative job opening with Chick-fil-A. Plus, the Atlanta Film Festival is back with networking and events for industry professionals.

ATLANTA - This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features multiple commercial casting calls, a stand-in opportunity for an upcoming project, and a creative job opening with Chick-fil-A. 

Plus, the Atlanta Film Festival is back with networking and events for industry professionals.

🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

  • ‘The Signal’ CommercialCasting:Kid #1Kid #2TeenGrandfatherFilming: March 31 in AtlantaPaidApply at https://tinyurl.com/castingcallsignal
  • Casting:Kid #1Kid #2TeenGrandfather
  • Kid #1
  • Kid #2
  • Teen
  • Grandfather
  • Filming: March 31 in Atlanta
  • Paid
  • Apply at https://tinyurl.com/castingcallsignal
  • All the Sinner’s BleedCasting: Teachers with carsAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+No red, black, or white carsFilming: April 2 in East AtlantaPaidTo submit, email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject TEACHER W/ CAR and include:At least 4 photos (must include a dated photo, full body, and photo of your car)AgeHeightWeightAll contact informationYear, color, make, and model of your car
  • Casting: Teachers with carsAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+No red, black, or white cars
  • Any gender
  • Any ethnicity
  • Ages 18+
  • No red, black, or white cars
  • Filming: April 2 in East Atlanta
  • Paid
  • To submit, email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject TEACHER W/ CAR and include:At least 4 photos (must include a dated photo, full body, and photo of your car)AgeHeightWeightAll contact informationYear, color, make, and model of your car
  • At least 4 photos (must include a dated photo, full body, and photo of your car)
  • Age
  • Height
  • Weight
  • All contact information
  • Year, color, make, and model of your car
  • Popular Product CommercialCasting: 4 men and women to portray office workersAny ethnicityAges 25–50Must have business attireFilming: March 28 in DuluthPaidTo submit, email SetLifeindie@gmail.com with the subject OFFICE and include:NameCurrent photosAge / height / weightSizesTattoos (yes/no; if yes, list locations)Location (city/state)Contact number
  • Casting: 4 men and women to portray office workersAny ethnicityAges 25–50Must have business attire
  • Any ethnicity
  • Ages 25–50
  • Must have business attire
  • Filming: March 28 in Duluth
  • Paid
  • To submit, email SetLifeindie@gmail.com with the subject OFFICE and include:NameCurrent photosAge / height / weightSizesTattoos (yes/no; if yes, list locations)Location (city/state)Contact number
  • Name
  • Current photos
  • Age / height / weight
  • Sizes
  • Tattoos (yes/no; if yes, list locations)
  • Location (city/state)
  • Contact number
  • Unnamed ProjectCasting: Stand-InCaucasian femaleDark hairHeight 5’8"Average buildAges 20s–40sFilming: 5 weeks beginning in AprilPaidTo submit, email ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com with the subject FEMALE STAND IN and:Recent photoHeightSizesAll contact information
  • Casting: Stand-InCaucasian femaleDark hairHeight 5’8"Average buildAges 20s–40s
  • Caucasian female
  • Dark hair
  • Height 5’8"
  • Average build
  • Ages 20s–40s
  • Filming: 5 weeks beginning in April
  • Paid
  • To submit, email ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com with the subject FEMALE STAND IN and:Recent photoHeightSizesAll contact information
  • Recent photo
  • Height
  • Sizes
  • All contact information

💼 JOBS

  • Senior Graphic & Motion Designer — Chick-fil-ADuties:Creative designContent creationProject managementCollaboration and communicationQualifications:Bachelor’s degree in Design, Art, Marketing, Communications, or equivalent experience5+ years working with a creative team as a design specialistExperience in design, animation, motion graphics, or related fieldStrong design portfolio across multiple platformsAdvanced proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, especially Illustrator, Photoshop, and After EffectsApply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallCFA
  • Duties:Creative designContent creationProject managementCollaboration and communication
  • Creative design
  • Content creation
  • Project management
  • Collaboration and communication
  • Qualifications:Bachelor’s degree in Design, Art, Marketing, Communications, or equivalent experience5+ years working with a creative team as a design specialistExperience in design, animation, motion graphics, or related fieldStrong design portfolio across multiple platformsAdvanced proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, especially Illustrator, Photoshop, and After Effects
  • Bachelor’s degree in Design, Art, Marketing, Communications, or equivalent experience
  • 5+ years working with a creative team as a design specialist
  • Experience in design, animation, motion graphics, or related field
  • Strong design portfolio across multiple platforms
  • Advanced proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, especially Illustrator, Photoshop, and After Effects
  • Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallCFA

☕ EXTRAS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

  • Atlanta Film FestivalWhen: April 23 – May 3What:Networking opportunitiesFilm screeningsPanelsCreative conferencesPartiesLearn more at https://www.atlantafilmfestival.com
  • When: April 23 – May 3
  • What:Networking opportunitiesFilm screeningsPanelsCreative conferencesParties
  • Networking opportunities
  • Film screenings
  • Panels
  • Creative conferences
  • Parties
  • Learn more at https://www.atlantafilmfestival.com

The Source: Information in this article came from Tess Hammock. 

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