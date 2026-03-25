Casting Call: Commercial roles and stand-in opportunity

This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features multiple commercial casting calls, a stand-in opportunity for an upcoming project, and a creative job opening with Chick-fil-A.

Plus, the Atlanta Film Festival is back with networking and events for industry professionals.

🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

‘The Signal’ CommercialCasting:Kid #1Kid #2TeenGrandfatherFilming: March 31 in AtlantaPaidApply at https://tinyurl.com/castingcallsignal

Casting:Kid #1Kid #2TeenGrandfather

Kid #1

Kid #2

Teen

Grandfather

Filming: March 31 in Atlanta

Paid

Apply at https://tinyurl.com/castingcallsignal

All the Sinner’s BleedCasting: Teachers with carsAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+No red, black, or white carsFilming: April 2 in East AtlantaPaidTo submit, email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject TEACHER W/ CAR and include:At least 4 photos (must include a dated photo, full body, and photo of your car)AgeHeightWeightAll contact informationYear, color, make, and model of your car

Casting: Teachers with carsAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+No red, black, or white cars

Any gender

Any ethnicity

Ages 18+

No red, black, or white cars

Filming: April 2 in East Atlanta

Paid

To submit, email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject TEACHER W/ CAR and include:At least 4 photos (must include a dated photo, full body, and photo of your car)AgeHeightWeightAll contact informationYear, color, make, and model of your car

At least 4 photos (must include a dated photo, full body, and photo of your car)

Age

Height

Weight

All contact information

Year, color, make, and model of your car

Popular Product CommercialCasting: 4 men and women to portray office workersAny ethnicityAges 25–50Must have business attireFilming: March 28 in DuluthPaidTo submit, email SetLifeindie@gmail.com with the subject OFFICE and include:NameCurrent photosAge / height / weightSizesTattoos (yes/no; if yes, list locations)Location (city/state)Contact number

Casting: 4 men and women to portray office workersAny ethnicityAges 25–50Must have business attire

Any ethnicity

Ages 25–50

Must have business attire

Filming: March 28 in Duluth

Paid

To submit, email SetLifeindie@gmail.com with the subject OFFICE and include:NameCurrent photosAge / height / weightSizesTattoos (yes/no; if yes, list locations)Location (city/state)Contact number

Name

Current photos

Age / height / weight

Sizes

Tattoos (yes/no; if yes, list locations)

Location (city/state)

Contact number

Unnamed ProjectCasting: Stand-InCaucasian femaleDark hairHeight 5’8"Average buildAges 20s–40sFilming: 5 weeks beginning in AprilPaidTo submit, email ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com with the subject FEMALE STAND IN and:Recent photoHeightSizesAll contact information

Casting: Stand-InCaucasian femaleDark hairHeight 5’8"Average buildAges 20s–40s

Caucasian female

Dark hair

Height 5’8"

Average build

Ages 20s–40s

Filming: 5 weeks beginning in April

Paid

To submit, email ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com with the subject FEMALE STAND IN and:Recent photoHeightSizesAll contact information

Recent photo

Height

Sizes

All contact information

💼 JOBS

Senior Graphic & Motion Designer — Chick-fil-ADuties:Creative designContent creationProject managementCollaboration and communicationQualifications:Bachelor’s degree in Design, Art, Marketing, Communications, or equivalent experience5+ years working with a creative team as a design specialistExperience in design, animation, motion graphics, or related fieldStrong design portfolio across multiple platformsAdvanced proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, especially Illustrator, Photoshop, and After EffectsApply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallCFA

Duties:Creative designContent creationProject managementCollaboration and communication

Creative design

Content creation

Project management

Collaboration and communication

Qualifications:Bachelor’s degree in Design, Art, Marketing, Communications, or equivalent experience5+ years working with a creative team as a design specialistExperience in design, animation, motion graphics, or related fieldStrong design portfolio across multiple platformsAdvanced proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, especially Illustrator, Photoshop, and After Effects

Bachelor’s degree in Design, Art, Marketing, Communications, or equivalent experience

5+ years working with a creative team as a design specialist

Experience in design, animation, motion graphics, or related field

Strong design portfolio across multiple platforms

Advanced proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, especially Illustrator, Photoshop, and After Effects

Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallCFA

☕ EXTRAS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

Atlanta Film FestivalWhen: April 23 – May 3What:Networking opportunitiesFilm screeningsPanelsCreative conferencesPartiesLearn more at https://www.atlantafilmfestival.com

When: April 23 – May 3

What:Networking opportunitiesFilm screeningsPanelsCreative conferencesParties

Networking opportunities

Film screenings

Panels

Creative conferences

Parties

Learn more at https://www.atlantafilmfestival.com