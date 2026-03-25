Atlanta DJs mix up 'fresh' celebration monthly in Midtown

The Brief Fresh Radio Show presents another one of its now-legendary Fresh Day Parties this Saturday, March 28th, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Atlanta restaurant Rock Steady. The monthly celebration is set to a soundtrack of throwback R&B and Hip-hop, as led by Fresh Radio Show founders DJ Rhythm and DJ Legacy (known together as Audio Junkeez). Fresh Radio Show airs Saturdays on Terminus Radio in the United States, and episodes are available to stream on platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.



You remember what Kool & the Gang said, right? Well, celebrating good times is exactly what the team at the Fresh Radio Show wants to do this weekend!

Fresh Radio Show presents another one of its now-legendary Fresh Day Parties this Saturday, March 28th, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Atlanta restaurant Rock Steady. So…what’s a Fresh Day Party? It’s a monthly celebration set to a soundtrack of throwback R&B and Hip-hop, as led by Fresh Radio Show founders DJ Rhythm and DJ Legacy (known together as Audio Junkeez). We’re talking classics from the 1970s through the 2000s, mixed as only the DJs — who’ve been spinning as a duo since 2003 — can do it.

DJ Rhythm and DJ Legacy have each performed with some of the brightest stars in the music galaxy — Common, Pharrell, LL Cool J, and Katy Perry, to name a few — and launched Fresh Radio Show in 2021 (along with Ash Marie, Jawz Of Life, and Producer Wes). The weekly show airs Saturdays on Terminus Radio in the United States, and episodes are available to stream on platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

Rock Steady is located at 907 Marietta Street Northwest — for more information on the restaurant, click here. And click here to reserve free tickets for this Saturday evening’s Fresh Day Party!

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Fresh Radio Show website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



