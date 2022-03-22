Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 22, 2022

Mozzarella is the star at new West Midtown restaurant:

Once upon a time, chef Pat Pascarella’s grandfather would yell out the Italian word "Bastone!" during card games.

Now, years later, Pascarella is hearing people enthusiastically say the word again — this time, while raving about his latest culinary concept.

This morning, we got our first look inside Bastone, described by the chef-owner as a "wine-focused mozzarella bar" which just opened in West Midtown earlier this month. Bastone’s opening completes a trio of Italian restaurants for Pascarella here in Metro Atlanta, joining The White Bull in Decatur and Grana on Piedmont Avenue; the chef says he grew up with the Italian cooking of his mother and grandmother, and aims to pass on their flavorful legacies with his local establishments.

So, let’s talk about that menu! Mozzarella is the star of the show here, with the chef and his team hand-pulling the traditional Italian cheese right behind the bar in full view of guests. Diners interested in getting the full mozzarella experience can enjoy what’s called a "gran degustazione" (​or a grand tasting), consisting of several varieties of the cheese along with cured meats, roasted artichokes, and more. The Bastone team also serves up several hand-made pasta dishes, salads, small plates, and desserts — and, of course, there’s a full selection of Italian wines, local beers, and craft cocktails.

Bastone is located at 887 Howell Mill Road Northeast in Atlanta, and current hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For a look at the menu, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning learning how to hand-stretch mozzarella at Bastone!

Acting coach Joe Lorenzo gives parents tips on getting their kids into acting: Joe Lorenzo gives a behind-the-scenes view of Hollywood and real-world advice parents of kids who want to act, sing, or dance in the entertainment business. Lorenzo has cultivated some of today’s most popular young stars as a renowned Hollywood talent manager, casting director, and now as the CEO of Society Performers Academy, where he is working to give kids and parents kids the opportunity to train, coach, and develop their craft. Click here for more information.

Veterinarians Dr. Terrance Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges discuss the highly anticipated season three of "Critter Fixers": From farm animals to rare birds to your typical house pets, Dr. Terrance Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges take you behind the scenes of their rural practice where there's no such thing as a normal day on "Critter Fixers."

Becky G and Sean Bankhead talk MTV's "Becoming A Popstar": It's the first-of-its-kind series that brings together eight up-and-coming artists originally discovered on TikTok and gives them the opportunity to showcase their talents to a panel of superstar judges. One lucky winner will walk away as a popstar with their very own Pepsi commercial set to premiere on television during the MTV VMAs. In addition, Pepsi will provide funding and resources to help take the winner’s career ambitions to the next level. Each week, contestants will create an original song accompanied by a one-minute music video based on a new theme. Contestants will be critiqued by the celebrity judges, with eliminations occurring each week until two final artists are chosen to battle it out in a finale special determining who ultimately has what it takes to become a popstar and join the Pepsi music legacy. Get more information here.

Entertainment host Ms. Basketball talks the latest in trending news: Many people, and organizations are trying to help with relief efforts for Ukraine. Hampton University is doing their part as well. Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville tells us what the university is planning, and what social media has to say about it. Follow her on Instagram @Msbasketball1

Advertisement

Pet of the day: Scout is our pet of the day! She's a 7-year-old mixed breed who enjoys a good time outside, getting treats and being the center of attention. Click here if you'd like to meet Scout and give her a good home.