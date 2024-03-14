Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 14, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta. 

Tameka Foster Raymond on 'Bold and Bougie'

Fashion designer, stylist, author, and mother Tameka Foster Raymond is now lighting up the small screen in WE tv's newest reality show 'Bold & Bougie.' The Renaissance woman sits down with Alyse Eady to talk about the new show, an upcoming run honoring her late son's memory, and more.

Tameka Foster Raymond talks "Bold & Bougie" on WE TV: Fashion designer, stylist, author, and mother Tameka Foster Raymond has joined forces with Carlos King for the new reality show "Bold & Bougie," She sat down with Alyse Eady to discuss her latest fashion line, her advocacy efforts to modify laws for Lake Lanier, and the insights into her reality series.

Entertainment news breakdown with Headkrack

From Jenifer Lewis opening up about a near deadly fall to Michael B. Jordan's desire to date, there's a lot of news buzzing in the entertainment world. 'Dish Nation's' Headkrack breaks down the latest headlines with Alyse Eady.

"Dish Nation" host Headkrack talks the latest in entertainment news: Jenifer Lewis is opening up about a near-fatal accident while on vacation, and online theories continue to swirl about Kate Middleton's whereabouts. "Dish Nation's" Headkrack breaks down the latest entertainment headlines. Watch "Dish Nation" weeknights at 7 on FOX 5.

Chef Michael Bertozzi on book with Kimbal Musk

Acclaimed Chef Michael Bertozzi went from working at Atlanta's acclaimed TWO urban licks to collaborating with entrepreneur and The Kitchen founder Kimbal Musk. He visited the Good Day kitchen to talk about taking the farm to table concept to the next level and the new 'The Kitchen Cookbook.'

Chef Michael Bertozzi on working with Kimbal Musk on a new cookbook: Acclaimed chef Michael Bertozzi is now the culinary director of The Kitchen Restaurant group, and worked closely with entrepreneur, philanthropist, and founder Kimbal Musk on their new cookbook, "The Kitchen: Cooking for Your Community."

How to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Atlanta

It's almost time to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Atlanta, and restaurants around the area are celebrating the holiday with delicious food and drinks. Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff shares some of her picks to eat, drink, and be merry and shows how to whip up a classic Irish coffee.

Metro Atlanta restaurants celebrating St. Patrick's Day: Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff shares some of her top spots to eat, drink, and be merry for St. Patrick's Day and shows how to whip up an Irish coffee. Keep up with Skye on social media @Skye.Estroff