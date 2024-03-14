Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 14, 2024

Today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta.

Tameka Foster Raymond talks "Bold & Bougie" on WE TV: Fashion designer, stylist, author, and mother Tameka Foster Raymond has joined forces with Carlos King for the new reality show "Bold & Bougie," She sat down with Alyse Eady to discuss her latest fashion line, her advocacy efforts to modify laws for Lake Lanier, and the insights into her reality series.

"Dish Nation" host Headkrack talks the latest in entertainment news: Jenifer Lewis is opening up about a near-fatal accident while on vacation, and online theories continue to swirl about Kate Middleton's whereabouts. "Dish Nation's" Headkrack breaks down the latest entertainment headlines. Watch "Dish Nation" weeknights at 7 on FOX 5.

Chef Michael Bertozzi on working with Kimbal Musk on a new cookbook: Acclaimed chef Michael Bertozzi is now the culinary director of The Kitchen Restaurant group, and worked closely with entrepreneur, philanthropist, and founder Kimbal Musk on their new cookbook, "The Kitchen: Cooking for Your Community."

Metro Atlanta restaurants celebrating St. Patrick's Day: Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff shares some of her top spots to eat, drink, and be merry for St. Patrick's Day and shows how to whip up an Irish coffee. Keep up with Skye on social media @Skye.Estroff