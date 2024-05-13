Drugs, case discovered during child molestation case in Coweta County

A Coweta County man is in big trouble with the law after deputies found what they say was a large quantity of drugs and over $100,000 in cash. The case is even more disturbing considering the allegations that brought deputies to the man’s front door in the first place.

Coweta County investigators say they knocked on the door of Melvin Randall Huff, Jr. as part of a child molestation investigation.

They were there with a search warrant to document the inside of Huff’s home as part of the child molestation case. They say what they quickly discovered was narcotics out in the open.

"While investigating the child molestation case, they did see drugs laying in the open. And at that point they obtained a secondary search warrant," said Cpl. Chris Ricketson of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office

With a new search warrant to look for drugs, investigators say they seized a large quantity of drugs, including marijuana and cocaine.

Coweta County investigators say illegal narcotics and cash was found inside the home of Melvin Randall Huff, Jr. during a child molestation investigation on May 2, 2024. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say they discovered 18 pounds of marijuana, 32 grams of cocaine, 43 sealed bags of THC gummies as well as 53 sealed vape cartridges. They say they also seized over $147,000.

Investigators say Huff lives one house down from Willis Road Elementary School, so they charged him with dealing drugs within 1000 feet of a school.

They say they’ve also charged him with felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana, as well as trafficking in cocaine.

Meantime, deputies say the child molestation case against Huff continues.

Deputies say while Huff remains a suspect in a child molestation case, so far, he has not been charged with that. As for the drugs, they say he was released on bond from Coweta County Jail.