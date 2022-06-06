Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 6, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Pastor Dwight Buckner releases new book 'Overlooked'

You've seen metro Atlanta Pastor Dwight Buckner on the hit show 'Married At First Sight.' Now the relationship expert is releasing a new book titled 'Overlooked.'

ATLANTA - Pastor Dwight Buckner talks the upcoming release of his third book "Overlooked": 

America’s loved relationship counselor, pastor and author releases his highly anticipated third book "Overlooked." Pastor Dwight Buckner quickly became a fan favorite on the last seasons of Lifetime’s "Married at First Sight". As a no-nonsense Christian relationship expert, Buckner gives unfiltered advice to men that struggle in areas of commitment, decision-making, and loyalty. Since his premiere on TV, Buckner has released several books, his most recent release is entitled "Overlooked", which is slated to launch in the summer of 2022. It will speak to all of us who have ever felt overlooked, devalued, or invisible. His goal is to provide hope and guidance to those who feel lost, and confused about life, relationships, or their relevance. You can preorder "Overlooked" here.

Country artist Charly Reynolds talks new single 'Rodeo'

Florida native Charly Reynolds is making a name for herself on the country music scene. She just released her new single 'Rodeo' and her cover of 'Neon Moon' was featured on the season finale of 'The Resident.'

Country artist Charly Reynolds talks the success of her music being featured on Fox's "The Resident": 

Charly Reynold's version of "Neon Moon" was featured on the season 5 finale of FOX's "The Resident." It saw great success, and has helped Charly to gain more fans.  Building on the momentum of this huge sync placement, Reynolds’ saucy anthem "Rodeo," written by Reynolds, Nicole Croteau and Sean Cook came out last Friday. Reynolds has had the privilege to share the stage with some of Country Music’s top-named acts including Billy Dean, Montgomery Gentry, John Schneider (Bo Duke of "The Dukes of Hazzard"), Darryl Worley and Jim Brown, as well as performing at fairs and festivals across America and at Nashville’s most prestigious venues including The Wildhorse Saloon, 3rd & Lindsley, AJ’s Good Time Bar, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa and The Listening Room. Download Charly's music on Spotify. Keep up with her on social media @CharlyReynoldsMusic.

Raised Southern Magazine's Jamie Parrish shares his South African peach chicken sosaties recipe

Sosaties are a traditional South African dish cooked on skewers. Raised Southern Magazine's Jamie Parrish gives the dish a twist with a Georgia peach flair.

Jamie Parrish talks new magazine Raised Southern and demos a South African Peach Chicken Sosaties: 

Sosatie is a traditional South African dish of meat cooked on skewers. Jamie Parrish is founder and creative director of Raised Southern Magazine. Parrish says the magazine is a culmination of all of his passions: cooking, entertaining, spending time with family and friends, travel, photography, and storytelling. At the ripe age of 50, he decided that he wanted to try his hand at a new venture that would showcase all these interests. You can purchase Raised Southern Magazine at Barnes and Noble or click here.

Disney apologizes to couple over stopped marriage proposal

An employee's derailing of a marriage proposal at Disneyworld has gone viral across the internet. Radio personality Kierra M shares what the employee did and Disney's response.

Radio Personality Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment news: One couple's proposal was interrupted by a worker at Disney World Paris. Kierra tells us what happened, and the explanation Disney gave. Keep up with Kierra on Southside Dash Radio, and follow her on Instagram @OfficialKierraM

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Mari is full of love and charm and adores people. She loves stretching out while basking in sunny windows and watching the birds outside.