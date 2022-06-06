Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 6, 2022

Pastor Dwight Buckner talks the upcoming release of his third book "Overlooked":

America’s loved relationship counselor, pastor and author releases his highly anticipated third book "Overlooked." Pastor Dwight Buckner quickly became a fan favorite on the last seasons of Lifetime’s "Married at First Sight". As a no-nonsense Christian relationship expert, Buckner gives unfiltered advice to men that struggle in areas of commitment, decision-making, and loyalty. Since his premiere on TV, Buckner has released several books, his most recent release is entitled "Overlooked", which is slated to launch in the summer of 2022. It will speak to all of us who have ever felt overlooked, devalued, or invisible. His goal is to provide hope and guidance to those who feel lost, and confused about life, relationships, or their relevance. You can preorder "Overlooked" here.

Country artist Charly Reynolds talks the success of her music being featured on Fox's "The Resident":

Charly Reynold's version of "Neon Moon" was featured on the season 5 finale of FOX's "The Resident." It saw great success, and has helped Charly to gain more fans. Building on the momentum of this huge sync placement, Reynolds’ saucy anthem "Rodeo," written by Reynolds, Nicole Croteau and Sean Cook came out last Friday. Reynolds has had the privilege to share the stage with some of Country Music’s top-named acts including Billy Dean, Montgomery Gentry, John Schneider (Bo Duke of "The Dukes of Hazzard"), Darryl Worley and Jim Brown, as well as performing at fairs and festivals across America and at Nashville’s most prestigious venues including The Wildhorse Saloon, 3rd & Lindsley, AJ’s Good Time Bar, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa and The Listening Room. Download Charly's music on Spotify. Keep up with her on social media @CharlyReynoldsMusic.

Jamie Parrish talks new magazine Raised Southern and demos a South African Peach Chicken Sosaties:

Sosatie is a traditional South African dish of meat cooked on skewers. Jamie Parrish is founder and creative director of Raised Southern Magazine. Parrish says the magazine is a culmination of all of his passions: cooking, entertaining, spending time with family and friends, travel, photography, and storytelling. At the ripe age of 50, he decided that he wanted to try his hand at a new venture that would showcase all these interests. You can purchase Raised Southern Magazine at Barnes and Noble or click here.

Radio Personality Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment news: One couple's proposal was interrupted by a worker at Disney World Paris. Kierra tells us what happened, and the explanation Disney gave. Keep up with Kierra on Southside Dash Radio, and follow her on Instagram @OfficialKierraM