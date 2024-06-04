Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 4, 2024

Making a 'mess-terpiece' at Spin Art Nation:

So, you want to be the next Jackson Pollack? Well, we can’t promise that — but we can point you to a place where the hardest part of creating your own abstract masterpiece is choosing the paint colors!

We’re talking about Spin Art Nation, the colorful, creative, and often very messy paint studio founded by Dmitry Mikhaylov in 2020. Mikhaylov opened his first Spin Art Nation location in Sugar Hill — and even though the pandemic closed down businesses worldwide shortly thereafter, the concept proved so popular it’s now grown to include locations in four other states along with a new studio in Downtown Atlanta.

One of the reasons for that explosion in popularity is social media, of course — which means there’s a good chance you’ve seen an Instagram reel or TikTok shot in a Spin Art Nation already. But, in case you haven’t, the studios feature various "packages" from which budding artists may choose to create a painting. Options include spin art (which uses a spinning table to create abstract patterns), bicycle spin art (yes, a bicycle powers the spin table!), and splatter studio (in which you splatter your paint all over the canvas). The Atlanta and Sugar Hill locations also include "rage rooms" — and let’s just say if breaking things helps you relieve stress, these rooms are the place for you!

Spin Art Nation Sugar Hill is located at 225 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Suite 104, and Spin Art Nation Atlanta is located at 22 Park Place Southeast — for more information on visiting both locations and on the packages offered, click here.

Now, you didn’t really think we were going to pass up the chance to spend the morning crafting our own colorful "mess-terpieces," did you? No way! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning channeling our inner Picassos at Spin Art Nation!

FOX series "Battleground" examines swing state: The new FOX series ''Battleground'' is digging deep on the critical issues and politics in the seven swing states that could decide the 2024 presidential election. Host S.E. Cupp talked with Buck Lanford and Sharon Lawson about the program, which will feature contributions from FOX 5's own Russ Spencer. "Battleground," debuts on June 10. The 30-minute program will air on Mondays for nine weeks, before expanding to five days a week on Aug. 12.

Tasha Smith joins the "Bad Boys"series: Tasha Smith stars alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." Most notably known for her iconic role in "Why Did I Get Married," she currently stars on the Netflix comedy "Survival of the Thickest," which is now in its second season. In addition to acting, Tasha has successfully transitioned to being a television director, directing shows like "BMF," "Mayor of Kingstown," "Bel-Air" and more.

NotKarltonBanks is hosting Brunch with Bun in Atlanta: Comedian NotKarltonBanks is currently on tour with the McDonald's Inspirational, 'I Got Away Tour' and will be hosting a brunch at Suite Lounge on Sunday, June 9.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner launches new podcast: On his new new podcast, "Not All Hood", Malcolm-Jamal Warner will explore the broad range of lived experiences of Black Americans, affirm and lend intellectual clarity to diverse identities, and serve as an extension of the Black pride themes explored on his 2022 Grammy-nominated album "Hiding In Plain View." On the show, Warner and his two co-hosts, Weusi Baraka and TV personality and award-winning journalist Candace Kelley, engage in compelling conversations of Black masculinity, love, and media representation alongside guests such as Lamman Rucker, Dr. Daniel Black of Clark Atlanta University, and psychologist Dr. Nikia Scott.

Fashion and food meet at Epicurean Atlanta event: Led by Atlanta-based A Cork in the Road and P. Sherrod & Co., "Sip & Style: A Fashion & Wine Summer Showcase" is a unique kickoff to summer that will demonstrate how to pair five popular fashion themes with seasonal wines and light bites. Guests will also have a chance to meet the local designers and to shop the looks after the tasting portion of the event. Tickets are $65 per person and include five wine tastings, paired chef-prepared bites, and a fashion showcase featuring local Atlanta designers. Tickets can be purchased online here.