Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 27, 2024

Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for June 27, 2024:

Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum wants you to "get lost" this summer — and to learn a few things about mathematical patterns while you’re at it: "A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature" is the latest special exhibit at Fernbank, and is scheduled to remain on view through September 9th. Museum staffers say the mission of the exhibit is to highlight the patterns that surround us every day, from the designs on a butterfly’s wings to honeycombs to the metal framework that holds up the world’s skyscrapers. READ FULL STORY.

Visit Your 3rd Spot for 4th of July Fun: The establishment is stepping up to provide a unique, weatherproof fireworks display on its projectors. From July 1-5, guests can enjoy a variety of special events and extended hours. For hours and ticket information click here.

Own’s new series "Family Empire: Houston" introduces the Bradens: A multi-generational family with tight-knit bonds and a legacy in question. Family Empire: Houston is a new, eight-episode unscripted series following the Braden family across four generations of Black excellence in Houston, Texas. "Sister cousins" Nicole, Jermeshia and JaQuita have a collective dream to follow in the footsteps of their beloved grandmother, Oscarene, a real estate entrepreneur who built the family empire from the ground up and passed down this grit and determination to her children and grandchildren.

Dr. Courtney Hammonds gives Summer Style Essentials: "The Dean of Fashion" gives viewers tips about must-have pieces for the summer season, including lightweight fabrics, versatile accessories, and stylish swimwear.

Erica Thomas stops by to give tips on hosting an epic Summer soirée: Erica shows us a DIY Flower boquet, cute cocktails and tells the health benefits of flowers.

Pet of the Day

