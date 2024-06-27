Mirror maze exhibit at Fernbank Museum highlights nature’s fascinating patterns

Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum wants you to "get lost" this summer — and to learn a few things about mathematical patterns while you’re at it!

"A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature" is the latest special exhibit at Fernbank, and is scheduled to remain on view through September 9th. Museum staffers say the mission of the exhibit is to highlight the patterns that surround us every day, from the designs on a butterfly’s wings to honeycombs to the metal framework that holds up the world’s skyscrapers. There are plenty of artifacts along the way displaying those incredible patterns — have you ever seen an aluminum anthill casting up close? — and several interactive elements outlining the role these patterns play in technology and modern inventions.

But the centerpiece of the exhibit is a 1,700-square-foot mirror maze, which creators say is the percent way to illustrate fractal patterns. And what are fractals? Well, you’ll have to visit the exhibition for a full explanation, but they’re essentially patterns that repeat forever. And trust us — when you’re wondering through the huge mirror maze at Fernbank, you’ll understand the concept immediately!

"A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature" is included with general admission to Fernbank Museum, which is $25.95 for adults, $24.95 for seniors (ages 65 and older), and $23.95 for children (ages 3 to 12). The museum is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. — for more information on visiting, click here.

We couldn’t wait to explore the mirror maze at Fernbank — and bring our viewers along for the journey! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning adventure there on Good Day Atlanta!