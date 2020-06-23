Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 23, 2020

Georgia Aquarium welcomes back general public: Georgia Aquarium is officially back open to visitors, having welcomed in members starting last Saturday and the general public on Monday.

For more information on visiting Georgia Aquarium and the measures being taken during the pandemic, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our own return visit to Georgia Aquarium this morning.

WEB LINK:

https://www.georgiaaquarium.org

www.georgiaaquarium.org/reopening

https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/despite-closure-work-never-stops-inside-georgia-aquarium

Real estate expert John Adams talks about how to buy a house during the Coronavirus pandemic: For more information on John Adams click here.

Money Making Conversations with Rushion McDonald: The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live and work. In this day and age, many of us have transitioned to working part-time or from home. Emmy Award winning TV Producer and host of "Money Making Conversations" Rushion McDonald joins us with pros and cons. For more information on Rushion McDonald click here.

Christal Jordan from Rolling Out Magazine joins us via Skype to weigh in on the latest celebrity news: For more information on Rolling Out Magazine click here. For more information on Christal Jordan you can follow her on Instagram @enchantedpr .