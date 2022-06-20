Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 20, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

COVID-19 news update with Dr. Neil Winawer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization last week for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for young children from 6 months to 5 years old. Emory's Dr. Neil Winawer joins Good Day to break all the latest news down.

ATLANTA - Dr. Winawer talks the latest on COVID-19 vaccination news: The FDA gave "emergency use authorization" on Friday for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for young children. Emory's Dr. Neil Winawer gives details on what this mean, and who can get the vaccination.  

Singer Abby Anderson talks being her authentic self and upcoming music

Singer Abby Anderson has new music on the way that fans can enjoy, from her ne single "Juicy." Anderson comes in to talk about her new music and a way to be your authentic self to share her heart to the world.

Abby Anderson releases her new single "Juicy,": Lending new age tones and personal, heart-felt storytelling with catchy, overarching pop melodies, rising star Abby Anderson's authentic and genre-bending sounds will soon be released to the world with an upcoming album following the single. Drawing inspiration from some of her favorite singers and songwriters including Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Kasey Musgraves, Tina Turner, and Nora Jones, Abby’s music style is a direct reflection of the strong women she idolized growing up. Her upcoming single "Juicy" is about the emotional and spiritual fullness she feels from creating music and being a strong woman. You can download "Juicy" on all music platforms, and follow Abby on social media @AbbyAndersonMusic.

Radio personnel Mani Millss talks Tyler Perry and Wendy Williams

Mani Millss joins in to talk next steps for Wendy Williams and a surprise Tyler Perry set up for his employees in honor of national holiday Juneteenth.

Mani Millss talks the latest in entertainment news: Tyler Perry celebrates his employees with a concert and more. Plus, Wendy Williams announces her plans since her talk show has come to an end after 12 years. Mani Millss has the details on both. Keep up with her on social media @ManiMillss

Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County

Meet the dynamic duo for Pet of the Day, Speckles and Jeckles. The two are both curious and adventurous brothers who are fine with other cats and a calm dog in the household. They must be adopted together. If you would like more information, please call the Humane Society of Cobb County at (770) 428-5678.

Pet of the Day: Today's pet of the day is from the Humane Society of Cobb. For more information click here.