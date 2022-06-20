Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 20, 2022

Dr. Winawer talks the latest on COVID-19 vaccination news: The FDA gave "emergency use authorization" on Friday for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for young children. Emory's Dr. Neil Winawer gives details on what this mean, and who can get the vaccination.

Abby Anderson releases her new single "Juicy,": Lending new age tones and personal, heart-felt storytelling with catchy, overarching pop melodies, rising star Abby Anderson's authentic and genre-bending sounds will soon be released to the world with an upcoming album following the single. Drawing inspiration from some of her favorite singers and songwriters including Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Kasey Musgraves, Tina Turner, and Nora Jones, Abby’s music style is a direct reflection of the strong women she idolized growing up. Her upcoming single "Juicy" is about the emotional and spiritual fullness she feels from creating music and being a strong woman. You can download "Juicy" on all music platforms, and follow Abby on social media @AbbyAndersonMusic.

Mani Millss talks the latest in entertainment news: Tyler Perry celebrates his employees with a concert and more. Plus, Wendy Williams announces her plans since her talk show has come to an end after 12 years. Mani Millss has the details on both. Keep up with her on social media @ManiMillss

Pet of the Day: Today's pet of the day is from the Humane Society of Cobb. For more information click here.