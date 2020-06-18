Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 18, 2020

Georgia Aquarium welcomes back general public: Click here

Bow Wow talks Growing Up Hip Hop and The Masked Singer: Bow Wow has been in the hip-hop industry for more than two decades. He's not afraid to discuss his personal life with fans, and has been doing so on Growing Up Hip-Hop for the past three seasons. He also talked about his time on The Masked Singer as "The Frog!" Bow Wow finished third in this past season's competition and says it was really fun to do. You can watch Bow Wow on Growing Up Hip-Hop on WeTv Thursdays at 9 P.M. You can follow him of social media @Shadmoss

Kevin Bacon talks about new thriller "The House That Finds You," with Katie Beasley: It's a new psychological thriller about "The House That Finds You." Strange events follow a couple, and their daughter when they rent a house for a family getaway. Kevin Bacon and Amanda Syfred star in " You Should Have Left."

Cocktails & Mocktails for dad on Father's Day: Father's Day is this Sunday, and there are some places that still aren't open for dining services. Maybe you'll celebrate at home instead. Foodie and Event Planner, Samantha Harrelson gives some fun Cocktail and Mocktail recipes to share with dad on Father's Day. You can follow Samantha on instagram @samantha_jane_