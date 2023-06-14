Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 14, 2023

Local favorite Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles opens in Midtown:

"We’re just trying to bring good food to the people."

That’s what Chef Crystal Smith told us back in 2021, when Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles opened in College Park. And that good food is about to reach even more people, as Smith and her business partner (a certain Grammy-winning superstar named Ne-Yo!) open their second metro Atlanta location.

Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles has now expanded to Midtown, with a new location opening at 1050 Crescent Avenue Northeast. The Midtown spot is actually the third Johnny’s location, following College Park and a recently-opened restaurant in Glendale, Arizona. Next on the list? Cities including Dallas and New Orleans — which means Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles is taking over the nation, one golden waffle at a time!

The growing restaurant empire isn’t something Smith planned for nor expected, as she told us back in 2021.

"I actually used to run from the kitchen," Smith laughed. "I actually started cooking when I was pregnant, it became like a therapy for me. And it just got so big on social media."

And thank goodness it did, now that Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles has gained a loyal fanbase thanks to its fried chicken and choice of waffles (including buttermilk red velvet, pecan, and strawberry!), always served with maple syrup and whipped butter. The menu also includes platters featuring fried shrimp and catfish, salads, sandwiches, and sides.

Are you hungry yet? If so — in the words of Ne-Yo — "Let’s toast it up!" Click here for more information on Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles, and click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the new Midtown location!

