Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 14, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Good Day Atlanta
Johnny's Chicken & Waffles opening in Midtown

Back in 2021, Chef Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo brought the classic combination of chicken and waffles to College Park. Now they're doing it all over again with the restaurant's third location in Midtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Local favorite Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles opens in Midtown:

"We’re just trying to bring good food to the people."

That’s what Chef Crystal Smith told us back in 2021, when Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles opened in College Park. And that good food is about to reach even more people, as Smith and her business partner (a certain Grammy-winning superstar named Ne-Yo!) open their second metro Atlanta location.

Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles has now expanded to Midtown, with a new location opening at 1050 Crescent Avenue Northeast. The Midtown spot is actually the third Johnny’s location, following College Park and a recently-opened restaurant in Glendale, Arizona. Next on the list? Cities including Dallas and New Orleans — which means Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles is taking over the nation, one golden waffle at a time!

The growing restaurant empire isn’t something Smith planned for nor expected, as she told us back in 2021.

"I actually used to run from the kitchen," Smith laughed. "I actually started cooking when I was pregnant, it became like a therapy for me. And it just got so big on social media."

And thank goodness it did, now that Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles has gained a loyal fanbase thanks to its fried chicken and choice of waffles (including buttermilk red velvet, pecan, and strawberry!), always served with maple syrup and whipped butter. The menu also includes platters featuring fried shrimp and catfish, salads, sandwiches, and sides. 

Are you hungry yet? If so — in the words of Ne-Yo — "Let’s toast it up!" Click here for more information on Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles, and click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the new Midtown location!

Study shines light on dads and mental health

Ahead of Father's Day, a new survey has been released that examines the mental load of parenting and emotional support available for dads. Parents Editor-in-Chief Grace Bastidas joins Alyse Eady with more on the findings and how we can better support the fathers in our lives.

Grace Bastidas, editor-in-chief of Parents, discusses a new study on dads and mental health: The proprietary survey breaks down the mental load of parenting, transitions into fatherhood (specifically looking at postpartum and toll on relationships), emotional support dads receive (or lack thereof) and more. This comes amidst the ongoing mental health crisis, especially as the topic is still very taboo among men.

Dr. April Carter finds 'Love in Paradise'

Dr. April Carter is packing up all of her sanitation equipment and traveling abroad for romance in the new season of '90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.' She sits down with Natalie McCann to talk all about the experience and what caused her to go to a foreign country to find the one.

"90 Day Fiance" star Dr. April Carter: Long-distance relationships have challenges that are sometimes difficult to overcome, but consider if the distance traveled was halfway around the world and a couple had just 90 days to decide whether the courtship should conclude with marriage. That's the situation facing the men and women profiled in this program, which shares the complexities of international romances. Click here for more on the show. 

The Town at Trillith plans Juneteenth party

The streets leading up to the center of Trillith in Fayetteville with be all abuzz as the town celebrates Juneteenth with performances and music. Music producer Jazze Oha, Trap Starz member Jevon Dewand, and Hosea Helps CEO Elizabeth Omilami sat down on the Good Day couch with Sharon Lawson to talk all about the holiday and the big event.

Hosea Helps partners with Trillith for Juneteenth: Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African-American holiday. On June 17, 2021, it officially became a federal holiday. The Town of Trilith, handcrafted by experts in town building and real estate development, immerses storytellers, makers, and entrepreneurs in a backdrop for creativity. Along with the ever-expanding retail and restaurant district, Trilith's 235-acre master-planned residential and mixed-use development is known for balancing small-town community charm with big-city creativity and storytelling for its residents, many with ties to the film industry. The award-winning new urbanist community includes nearly 1,400 residential homes, ranging from micro homes and treehouses to gated custom estates and Provencal cottages, all within walking distance of retail, restaurants, and parks. Both the event and parking for the event are free. Participants may park in the retail parking lot on Trilith Parkway and at Piedmont Wellness Center. For more information click here.

Hot 107.9 hosting big birthday bash

Hot 107.9 is hosting a big weekend for hip-hop fans in Atlanta with headliner 21Savage. Radio personality J Nicks joins Good Day to talk all about the massive lineup.

J Nicks talks Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash:  HOT 107.9’s Birthday Bash ATL Announces the Full Lineup Including 21 Savage at State Farm Arena on Saturday, June 17. For more information click here. 