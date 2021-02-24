Expand / Collapse search
Star power helps College Park chicken and waffles restaurant shine

College Park
Getting a taste of College Park’s Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles

The new restaurant owned by husband-and-wife team Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith, along with Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Karlie Redd.&nbsp;

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ne-Yo once had a hit singing about the "Champagne Life" — but here at Good Day Atlanta, we live the "breakfast life."  So, when we heard that the R&B star was part of a new restaurant concept in College Park specializing in our favorite breakfast foods, we knew we had to spend some time there.

Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles just opened last month in College Park and is owned by husband-and-wife team Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith, along with "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Karlie Redd.  As the name implies, Southern brunch classic chicken and waffles are the main attraction at the restaurant, which is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — and best of all, diners can customize their chicken and waffles by choosing their meat, waffle, sauce, and sides.  

As the mastermind behind the restaurant’s culinary concept, Chef Crystal placed a few of her favorites on the menu, including Crystal’s Southern BBQ Salmon and her Asian-Inspired Lamb Chops.

Of course, with a Grammy-winning artist as partner, music plays big a role inside Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles, specifically in the restaurant’s look; several platinum albums line the walls from iconic Atlanta artists including OutKast, Ludacris, and Usher.  Oh, and a few of Ne-Yo’s are there, too!

Right now, Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery orders; due to the pandemic, patrons are required to wear masks inside the restaurant unless seated at a table.  Current hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily (closed from 3 to 4 p.m. daily).  

For more information on the restaurant and safety protocols or to check out the menu, click here

