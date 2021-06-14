Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 14, 2021

United Way of Greater Atlanta kicks off week of service:

It’s a special week for volunteers throughout metro Atlanta, who are uniting to complete dozens of service projects including community gardening, cleaning and organizing, and caring for children.

Monday marks the start of Unite for Service Week, an initiative of the United Way of Greater Atlanta to inspire volunteers to become involved in more than 40 community service projects throughout the organization’s 13 counties.

Organizers say the pandemic put a pause on volunteering, and that they’re hoping this week reignites a passion for getting involved and giving back by making it easy to find projects with which to help. Both virtual and in-person events are included on the week’s schedule, ranging from on-site cleaning and organizing at Atlanta’s City of Refuge to creating and delivering care packages filled with baby essentials.

The United Way of Greater Atlanta supports nonprofit organizations throughout its 13-county coverage area, as well as operating a 2-1-1 contact center, which connects people to health and human services. 2-1-1 staffers say call volume has been especially heavy due to the ongoing pandemic, which is why they recommend people use the 2-1-1 online chat when possible.

For a list of service projects, click over to the Unite for Service Week website here.

Dr. Neil Winawer from Emory School of Medicine gives the latest news surrounding COVID-19: For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or his Coronavirus Q & A on Instagram follow him @neilwinawer.

Melody Hurd talks about her role alongside Kevin Hart in the Netflix film "Fatherhood":

The film is about a father played by Kevin Hart who brings up his baby girl as a single dad after the unexpected death of his wife who died a day after their daughter's birth. The film premiers Friday on Netflix.

Some may also remember Melody from the Amazon Prime series "Them," where she plays Gracie Jean Emory. Check out the trailer for "Fatherhood" here.

Amy Corbett & Jamie Berard of "LegoMasters":

Structural integrity and beauty come together in the most earth-shattering challenge, as teams build a structure strong enough to withstand an earthquake. Find out which designs perform the best and passed the LEGO "brickster scale" rating system in the all-new "Make And Shake" episode of "Lego Masters." "9-1-1’s" Jennifer Love Hewitt makes a guest appearance. Watch "Lego Masters" Tuesday at 8 p.m. on FOX 5.

Radio personality Amani Sams on Good Day Atlanta:

It's been over a decade since comedy legend Bernie Mac died, and now John Legend and his family would like to tell fans how it all began with a biopic. Right now the film is still in the beginning stages, but Bernie's daughter has already said who she thinks would be the perfect choice to play her father. Je'Niece believes Aldis Hodge could capture her father's essence in his older years, while Youtube star Mark Phillips can do his younger days justice. Amani Sams gives her thoughts on the whole idea. You can follow her on social media @AmaniSams.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information click here.