Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 13, 2024

Here are the special guests and segments featured on Good Day Atlanta on June 13, 2024.

"The Velvet Underground Show" takes over Monday Night Garage: You know what they say: "What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas." But this morning on Good Day Atlanta, show business entrepreneurs Russel and Ali Francis are spilling all the secrets surrounding their Las Vegas-themed live show here in Atlanta!

This morning, we got an exclusive look behind-the-scenes of "The Velvet Underground Show," a cabaret-meets-speakeasy entertainment experience happening over the next three nights at Atlanta’s Monday Night Garage. Described by the creators as an "immersive" production, the show features live singers and musicians, dancers, and specialty acts (from countries including Spain, Australia, and Ukraine) performing around the audience throughout the hour-and-a-half experience.

"Dish Nation's" Tanner Thomason's entertainment news update: Ariana Grande has spoken out for the first time after the release of the bombshell 'Quiet on Set,' and Rihanna says she's starting over on her latest album. Tanner Thomason from ''Dish Nation'' sits down with Alex Whittler to talk all about the latest entertainment news.

Drew Sidora talks acting on Bounce TV's "Mind Your Business": Business gets personal on Bounce TV's new comedy series ''Mind Your Business,'' which features a star-studded cast, including ''Real Housewives of Atlanta'' star Drew Sidora. She sat down for a one-on-one chat about working with Columbus Short, the cast of the new season of "Real Housewives," what's next, and a lot more.

Family Food Fest Atlanta celebrates fathers this weekend: Every year, the nonprofit Atlanta Culinary Charities puts on a fundraiser and food event to celebrate men in the metro Atlanta community. Event manager Patty Garrett, spokesperson Kevin M. Ashford and veteran participant Mizan Ali-Khabir join Kaitlyn Pratt to talk about the big event and show off some of the food.

There's less than a month until the Peachtree Road Race: The AJC Peachtree Road Race is a beloved Fourth of July tradition in Atlanta, and this year's event promises to be one of the biggest in its history. Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah chats with Joanne Feldman about the world's largest 10k road race and how you can get involved.

Skye Estroff's looks at the best s'mores in metro Atlanta: Everyone knows how to make the classic s'mores, but there are a few must-try spots around the city elevating the campfire treat. Food blogger Skye Estroff shares some of her favorites and shows Natalie McCann an innovative way to make them at home.