Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 13, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta

Swimmer brings documentary to the Plaza

A new documentary chronicling the inspiring story of long-distance swimmer Ben Tuff and his journey to sobriety will screen Tuesday evening at Atlanta's Plaza Theatre.

Ben Tuff clearly isn’t afraid to undertake challenging journeys. This is a guy, after all, who swam more than 20 miles through the open waters of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay in one day. 

But it was a different kind of challenging trek that paved the way for that marathon swim — and now, he’s hoping his own experience with alcoholism helps inspire others on their journeys toward recovery.

"Swim Tuff: How I Swam My Way Out of the Bottle" is the new documentary about Tuff’s landmark 2022 swim from Providence to Jamestown, along with the backstory of how sobriety led Tuff to swimming in the first place. The 50-minute film will premiere at Atlanta’s Plaza Theatre this evening, to be followed by a question-and-answer session with the swimmer. 

Although Tuff says he grew up spending summers near the ocean, he wasn’t a swimmer and certainly never dreamed of the kind of long-distance open-water swims for which he’d become known. But when Tuff quit drinking a decade ago, his sponsor inspired him to train for a triathlon — and that training ignited a passion for swimming. Since then, Tuff has used long-distance swims as a way to raise money for Clean Ocean Access, a nonprofit focused on ocean health and accessibility. He also continues to use his story to inspire others who are battling addiction.

Possible new treatment for peanut allergies

Eight percent of children are affected by food allergies and it can be tough, but a new breakthrough study by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta could bring comfort to families. Director of Children's food allergy program and study co-author Brian Vickery sits down with Alyse Eady to talk about the potential treatment.

'1883' stars talk 'Yellowstone' origin story

The sweeping western '1883' tells the story of the Dutton family as they embark on a journey to seek a better future past the Great Plains. LaMonica Garrett and Eric Nelson play two of the characters on the wild frontier, and they joined Good Day to talk with Alyse Eady about the prequel, their characters and the show's recent big announcement.

Father's Day charcuterie board ideas

Sandra Turner, also known as the Bougie Grazer, knows graze tables and charcuterie and has some great ideas for making your Father's Day as tasty as possible..

New thriller gives twisted take on true crime

A struggling real estate agent and her husband launch a podcast with a serial killer to score a huge payout 'Based on a True Story.' Priscilla Quintana and Liana Liberato star in the new Peacock series, and they joined Sharon Lawson to talk all about the twisted layers to the comedy thriller.

