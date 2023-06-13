Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 13, 2023

Marathon swimmer brings documentary to the Plaza Theatre:

Ben Tuff clearly isn’t afraid to undertake challenging journeys. This is a guy, after all, who swam more than 20 miles through the open waters of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay in one day.

But it was a different kind of challenging trek that paved the way for that marathon swim — and now, he’s hoping his own experience with alcoholism helps inspire others on their journeys toward recovery.

"Swim Tuff: How I Swam My Way Out of the Bottle" is the new documentary about Tuff’s landmark 2022 swim from Providence to Jamestown, along with the backstory of how sobriety led Tuff to swimming in the first place. The 50-minute film will premiere at Atlanta’s Plaza Theatre this evening, to be followed by a question-and-answer session with the swimmer.

Although Tuff says he grew up spending summers near the ocean, he wasn’t a swimmer and certainly never dreamed of the kind of long-distance open-water swims for which he’d become known. But when Tuff quit drinking a decade ago, his sponsor inspired him to train for a triathlon — and that training ignited a passion for swimming. Since then, Tuff has used long-distance swims as a way to raise money for Clean Ocean Access, a nonprofit focused on ocean health and accessibility. He also continues to use his story to inspire others who are battling addiction.

"Swim Tuff: How I Swam My Way Out of the Bottle" will screen tonight at 7 at the Plaza Theatre (1049 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast). The screening is free to attend, but you can reserve your spot by clicking here.

