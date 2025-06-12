Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 12, 2025

Here are the following special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for June 12, 2025:

NOC Chattahoochee Birthday Bash: Who needs birthday cake when you can celebrate with a birthday kayak? This Saturday, the community is invited to a special event marking the 10th anniversary of Nantahala Outdoor Center’s operations on the Chattahoochee River. Known as NOC, the organization is one of the largest outdoor recreation providers in the country, offering over 100 land and river adventures throughout the Southeast. Their trips span iconic waterways like the Nantahala River in North Carolina, the Chattooga River in South Carolina, and the Ocoee River in Tennessee.

Janay Smith’s Sports Memorabilia on MeTV’s Collector's Call: Collector's Call, an original MeTV series, showcases fascinating collections from across the country. This weekend, the show will feature Atlanta’s own Janay Smith and her extraordinary sports memorabilia collection, valued at $100 million. The collection was passed down from her father, the late Jock Smith, a pioneering Black attorney and founding partner of The Cochran Firm. Janay’s episode airs Sunday on MeTV.

Smart Shopping Tips from Trae Bodge: Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge shares practical ways to save money without sacrificing quality. With rising costs affecting everything from gas to groceries and phone bills, her tips are more relevant than ever for cost-conscious consumers.

Henry Winkler’s New History Channel Series: Henry Winkler hosts, narrates, and executive produces Hazardous History with Henry Winkler, a new series exploring strange and unsafe practices that were once considered normal. The show premieres Sunday, June 15 at 10/9c on The HISTORY Channel. Watch the trailer here.

Peckish Chef Residency at Pullman Yards: Pullman Yards has launched a new chef residency called Peckish, led by Tamara, known for her hyper-realistic (and edible) desserts. Now expanding her culinary reach, Tamara is serving up creative dishes every Saturday and Sunday as part of her latest venture.

Chadwick Boyd’s Frozen-to-Fabulous Air Fryer Salmon: Skip the thaw and ditch the oven. Chadwick Boyd shows how to take frozen wild salmon straight to crispy, juicy perfection using just an air fryer. It’s a no-fuss, quick summer meal that’s ready in minutes.





