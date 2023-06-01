Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 1, 2023

GRE-ATL Backyard Campout: This weekend, The Home Depot Backyard and REI Co-op will host the second annual GreATL Backyard Campout, welcoming nearly a thousand campers to spend the night on the 11-acre space right next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The event begins with check-in from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The Home Depot Backyard, and continues with activities including storytelling and a movie screening. The next morning, food trucks will begin serving breakfast at 6:00 a.m. — and yes, coffee will be available — followed by yoga and meditation, a run, and a hike.

Chef Baul opens new restaurant Binky's Soul Food Eatery: Located at Atlanta's historic Five Points Plaza. Having traveled the world as a tour chef for MIGOS and cooking for top entertainers like Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane and Lil Baby, Chef Bryant Williams, aka "Chef Baul" is excited to open Binky's doors and share his deliciously eclectic soul food fusion of Japanese, European and Caribbean flavors with his Atlanta community! One of two restaurant concepts, Chef Baul and his partner/wife, Daniella Williams, have big visions for Binky's, which they believe will soon be hailed as "the world-famous Binky's."

NBA Rising star Wendell Carter Jr. is hosting his annual basketball camp in Atlanta on June 3: What separates his camp from others is that Wendell requires the campers to participate in classroom education programs that focus on African American studies and financial literacy that are taught by college professors. To register for the camp click here.

Dr. Ian Smith The Overnights: It's an electrifying third crime novel in the "big, bold, original new series" by #1 New York Times bestselling author Ian K. Smith, finds former Chicago PD detective-turned-PI Ashe Cayne navigating two different worlds: the high stakes glitz of television news and the racial divide on the notoriously hard scrabble Chicago streets that place unarmed Black men in mortal jeopardy. Click here to order your novel.

Erica Thomas gives the best Tapas locations in Atlanta: Looking for a fun way to dine why not try some tapas around town? If you are a diner who enjoys trying several menu items, at one sitting then these Tapas restaurants are sure to be a hit. There are several Atlanta restaurants that offer plenty of options on their menu. From land to sea these restaurants have you covered with some of Atlanta's best tapas.