Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 1, 2020

Summer camps begin at Dunwoody Nature Center: View here

Dr. Neil Winawer answers coronavirus questions: Dr. Winawer talks about whether the latest protest will cause a spike in coronavirus numbers, and what's the likelihood of children returining to school in August.

Pastor Cal "Love At First Sight" Casting Call: Pastor Cal gives insight on what the show is looking for when it comes to being cast for the show. The show will be casting in the Atlanta area. He also gives tips on how your dating life can go smoother. If you would like to apply to be on "Married at First Sight" click here.

Mark Llyod talks real estate market amid pandemic: After hitting a low in late March, markets have climbed back amid optimism for treatments & vaccines coupled with states reopening their economies. Mark Llyod talks how it's affecting Atlanta's economy and tips on what to do about home buying during this time.

Mark Owens talks celebrities protesting in their cities: Many celebrities are on the frontline protesting amid the death of George Floyd. We've seen celebs like Nick Cannon, Ariana Grande, J. Cole Trey Songz and Atlanta natives like Porsha Williams and Jaylen Brown. Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta to peacefully protest in his hometown.