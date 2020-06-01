Summer camps begin at Dunwoody Nature Center

Parents and caregivers will notice some changes at the Dunwoody Nature Center over the next few months, as they drop off their children for the center’s packed schedule of summer camps.

Staffers at the Dunwoody Nature Center say they are proceeding with their full- and half-day summer camp schedule this year, following guidelines set by Governor Brian Kemp and rules for day camps by Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. Notable changes this year include drop-off and pick-up by carpooling only (meaning parents/guardians will stay in their vehicles), temperature checks at the beginning and end of each camp day, and regular hand-washing throughout the day, tracked by a wristband marked by teachers each time a camper washes their hands.

Each week, campers will focus on a different nature-related topic; this week, they’re exploring Wildcat Creek, which runs through Dunwoody Park. Other camps include Incredible Insects, Native American Myths, Legends & Lore, and Fantastic 5: Exploring the Senses. Half-day camps are for those aged four years old, and run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. daily. Full-day camps are for rising Kindergarteners through fifth graders, and run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

For more information on this year’s summer camps and the new safety measures put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, click here. And click on the video player in this article to check out one of our live reports from the Dunwoody Nature Center this morning.