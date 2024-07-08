Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 8, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  July 8, 2024 11:06am EDT
ATLANTA - Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on July 8, 2024:

Bird flu update with Dr. Neil Winawer

Health officials say a fourth person in the United States has tested positive for H5N1 bird flu. Emory's Dr. Neil Winawer joined Kaitlyn Pratt to take a closer look into the outbreak.

Entertainment news with Brenda Alexander

Sean ''Diddy'' Combs is back on Instagram for the first time since he wiped in clean amid his federal sex trafficking case. Almost one year after nearly losing her life, Madonna is counting her blessing. Entertainment contributor Brenda Alexander shares the latest.

Goofing around with the 'Impractical Jokers'

'Impractical Jokers' is back on a new channel with big laughs and some big celebrity guests. Sal Vulcano, Brian 'Q' Quinn, and James 'Murr' Murray joined Paul Milliken to talk about some of the fun they got up to in the new season.

