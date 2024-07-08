Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 8, 2024

Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on July 8, 2024:

Dr. Neil Winawer gives the latest in health headlines: Last week, it was announced that a fourth person in the United States had tested positive for H5N1 bird flu in connection to an ongoing outbreak among dairy cattle across the country. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer takes a closer look at the outbreak and how viewers can stay safe.

Entertainment contributor Brenda Alexander gives the latest in celebrity news: Sean "Diddy" Combs was seen boarding a private jet over the weekend and Madonna is reflecting on her life after one year of being released from the hospital after falling ill. Keep up with Brenda Alexander on social media @TrulyBrenda.

Sal Vulcano, Brian "Q" Quinn, and James "Murr" Murray talk new season of "Impractical Jokers": "Impractical Jokers" is on the move as the popular unscripted series has a new home on TBS, and the Jokers’ sidesplitting antics are taken to staggering new heights. Hosts Vulcano, Quinn, and Murray discuss upcoming special guests, new jokes and more. The new season premiers Thursday night at 10.

