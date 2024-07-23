Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 23, 2024

Paul Milliken visits the Lee + White Food Hall in Atlanta's West End:

We’ve already covered food hall openings in Dunwoody and Southeast Atlanta this year — now, mixed-use development Lee + White has unveiled its own culinary concept for Atlanta’s historic West End.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we enjoyed a "first taste" of the new Lee + White food hall, which is open seven days a week and currently features a dozen dining options.

In the mood for Mexican food? Cielito Lindo Taqueria & Creme de la Crepe have you covered. Craving Korean? That’s where ONE Korean Bistro comes in. From pasta to hot dogs and sake to gelato, the Lee + White team says there’s a lunch or dinner spot for just about everyone.

We’ve actually featured existing businesses at Lee + White a few times recently on Good Day Atlanta, including the Monday Night Brewing garage and Wild Heaven Brewery. The Lee + White development is an expansive one, featuring 11 buildings on 23 acres, and a total of 440,000 square feet of mixed-used space. Oh, and did we mention it sits right along the Atlanta BeltLine and less than half a mile from the West End MARTA station?

Lee + White is located — where else? — at the intersection of Lee Street Southwest and White Street Southwest in Atlanta’s West End. For more information on the Lee + White food hall and to check out the food vendors there, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning spotlighting the eateries inside!

Sports Medicine physician Dr. Ashley Brouillette talks ACL injuries: The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is one of four main knee ligaments and acts to stabilize the knee. The ACL connects the thighbone (femur) to the shinbone (tibia) and is important for running, jumping and turning quickly — all skills that developing athletes work on often. ACL injuries most commonly occur as a noncontact injury in sports when a child or teen is making a cutting and pivoting movement or when they are jumping and landing. They can also occur as a result of a contact injury, such as during a tackle in soccer or a collision in football.

Club América’s championship color commentator Jamie Watson: Club América is the current Liga MX Champions. They are bringing their trophies to Atlanta ahead of their match against Chelsea on July 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Liga MX season opens with the apertura tournament (opening tournament) - running from July to December followed by the clausura (closing) – running from January to May. Club América won both tournaments for the 2023-2024 seasons. Purchase tickets here.

Okiburo ramen demos Tonkotsu Ramen: Okiboru says they make their noodles on-site from scratch using their own unique recipe. As for the broth, it is painstakingly brewed for twice as long as the typical ramen broth until the consistency is perfect for dipping. To find a location near you, click here.

Mz. Shyneka of Streetz 94.5 gives the latest in entertainment news: Justin Timberlake may not be ready to go on tour with his former band, and Shaq says the WNBA is better than the NBA. Mz. Shyneka of Streetz 94.5 has the information. Listen to her weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on Streetz 94.5 Follow her on social @MzShyneka.