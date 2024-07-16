Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 16, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  July 16, 2024 11:09am EDT
ATLANTA - Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on July 16, 2024:

Texas antique show hosts 1st Atlanta event

The world-famous Marburger Farm Antique Show is hosting its first-ever event outside of Texas this week in Downtown Atlanta, filling the Southern Exchange Ballrooms with 60 dealers from July 17 through 20.

As soon as we heard about the Atlanta show, we knew we needed to be the first inside to check out the antiques inside — click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive morning getting a first look!

Film examines chronic disease in Black women

Black women face a silent epidemic and the numbers are staggering. The new film "Sistahs Getting Well' is taking a look at how Black women are disproportionally affected by heart disease. Executive producers Brandi Harvey and Jacqueline Glass sit down with Kaitlyn Pratt to talk about the film and their own journeys to healthier lives.

Georgia's top fruit celebrated at Peachfest

As if we need another excuse to celebrate peaches in Georgia, Wednesday is National Peach Ice Cream Day. Whoopsie's mixologist Tim Faulkner and Brady Lowe joined Ron Gant in the Good Day kitchen to whip up some cool peach treats and talk about Peachfest.

Faly Rakotohavana talks 'Unprisoned'

''Unprisoned's'' second season begins this week, and the Alexander family is still a mess and trying to get help healing. Faly Rakotohavana stars on the show as Finn, and he chatted with Joanne Feldman about using comedy to address heavy issues, how he got into acting, and a lot more.

