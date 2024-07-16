Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 16, 2024

Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on July 16, 2024:

Marburger Farm Antique Show hosts first-ever Atlanta event: Georgia is already a great state for antique shopping — but thanks to one of the biggest names in the industry, it’s about to get even better.

The world-famous Marburger Farm Antique Show is hosting its first-ever event outside of Round Top, Texas this week in Downtown Atlanta, filling the Southern Exchange Ballrooms with 60 dealers from July 17 through 20. READ FULL STORY

As soon as we heard about the Atlanta show, we knew we needed to be the first inside to check out the antiques inside — click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive morning getting a first look!

Brandi Harvey and wellness advocate Jacqueline Glass discuss their documentary, "Sistahs Getting Well": Embark on an inspiring health journey with "Sistahs Getting Well," a groundbreaking documentary that showcases the incredible resilience of two Black women who have triumphed over chronic diseases. Through powerful storytelling, this documentary guides viewers through their challenges, struggles, and ultimate victories, offering enlightenment and empowerment along the way. For more information, click here.



Peach ice cream for National Peach Month: Mixologist Tim Faulkner of Whoopsie’s whipped up a peach daiquiri and a peach ice cream treat, while Brady Lowe of Peachfest showcased that state's peaches and talk about the upcoming event. Organizers say Peachfest 2024 promises to be a vibrant celebration of Georgia's famous peaches. Set for Sunday, July 21 at Atlanta's Peachtree Center, the event will showcase over 65 esteemed food artisans, pastry chefs, and mixologists. To purchase tickets click here.

Hulu's "Unprisoned's" Faly Rakotohavana speaks about the new season: The Alexander family is still a mess, but they love each other … they just have a lot to figure out when it comes to understanding each other and knowing how to coexist. All episodes of "Unprisoned's" second season premiere Wednesday. Watch the trailer here.