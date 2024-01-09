Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:12 AM EST until THU 1:59 PM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 9, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
ATLANTA - Here are the featured guests and segments for Jan. 9, 2024:

Atlanta theater stars make magic in 'Aladdin'

The current national tour of Disney's "Aladdin" features some faces very familiar to Atlanta audiences, including Colt Prattes, Angelina Mullins, and Taylor Mackenzie Smith.

Disney’s Aladdin the stage musical based on the 1992 animated blockbuster opens at the Fox Theatre: Don’t you dare close your eyes — you might miss a very famous magic carpet coming in for a landing at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre!

Disney’s "Aladdin" — the stage musical based on the 1992 animated blockbuster — opens at the Fox Theatre this evening and continues performances through Sunday, Jan. 14, as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway in Atlanta season. Since opening in 2014, Aladdin has become one of the highest-grossing Broadway musicals in history, delighting audiences with song after song made famous by the Disney film: "Arabian Nights," "Friend Like Me," "A Whole New World," and more.

The current national tour of "Aladdin" features some faces very familiar to Atlanta audiences, including Colt Prattes, Angelina Mullins, and Taylor Mackenzie Smith. We’ve previously featured real-life spouses Prattes and Mullins here on Good Day Atlanta thanks to their work with City Springs Theatre Company in Sandy Springs; Prattes is a Marietta native who plays Kassim on the current tour, while Mullins is part of the show’s ensemble. Taylor Mackenzie Smith is also part of the Aladdin ensemble and grew up in southwest Atlanta before graduating from Spelman College.

Showtimes for Disney’s "Aladdin" at the Fox Theatre are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday. For ticket information, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning inside the Fox Theatre, as cast members granted our wish for a behind-the-scenes look at this epic live production! 

The Points Guy's 2024 top travel destinations

Travel demand is up, and there are a number of hot destinations that you may want to add to your list this year. Clint Henderson, the managing editor at The Points Guy, shares with Alyse Eady some popular destinations and what you can do if your flight is cancelled or delayed.

2024 Travel Predictions and ways to prepare for cancelations: Folks are getting their travel destinations in order this year. The Points Guide has a list of some of the hot spots this year. They'll also talk more about passenger bill of rights and what to do with cancelations and delays.

Dr. Bernice King previews MLK Day service

The eyes of the world will focus on Atlanta as the King Center honors the birthday of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. next week. King Center CEO Dr. Bernice King talks with Sharon Lawson about this year's commemorative events and annual service.

Dr. Bernice King talks commemorative service: This year’s theme is "It Starts with Me: Shifting the Culture Climate through the Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence." Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday of January of each year. King was born on Jan. 15, 1929. MLK Day is a federal holiday in the United States. In addition to local events, The King Center will be holding a week of festivities, which culminates on Jan. 15 in a commemorative service, march, and rally downtown, which are broadcast live by FOX 5 Atlanta.

Ally Lynn on Cardi B, Offset's relationship

Cardi B and Offset's Sandy Springs home was swatted while they were both across the country. Entertainment journalist Ally Lynn discusses new footage of the police response and the relationship between the two rappers now.

Ally Lynn talks the latest in entertainment news: TMZ reported that Cardi B and Offset were hit with a swatting call this past summer. Ally Lynn tells us what happened and some others who were victims last year. 