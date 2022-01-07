Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 7, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Actor Boris Kodjoe stars in new Lifetime thriller

Lifetime's 'Safe Room' is about a homeowner's horrific murder caught on camera by the neighbors next door. Boris Kodjoe stars in the thriller, and he joins Good Day to talk about the new film.

ATLANTA - Actor Boris Kodjoe joins us to talk about his new movie "Safe Room": For more information on the thriller "Safe Room," click here.

Conyers native competing on 'Guy's Chance of a Lifetime'

Chef Chase Davis is known for his tasty kabobs and tantalizing skewers on his King Kabob Food Truck. Now he's a contestant on 'Guy's Chance of a Lifetime' on the Food Network.

Conyers native Chase Davis is vying for a chance to make it big in the restaurant industry: Chef Chase Davis is known for his tasty kabobs and tantalizing skewers on his King Kabob Food Truck. Now he's a contestant on "Guy's Chance of a Lifetime" on the Food Network. For more information click here

Pet of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society

Milo is a goofy 1-year-old terrier mix who loves to learn new things. He is housetrained and getting comfortable in his crate.

Pet of the day from the Atlanta Humane Society: For more information click here

Start the New Year Fresh with a winter garden cleanup

Rena Sartain joins us from Pike Nurseries with tips for doing a winter garden cleanup.

Start the New Year Fresh with a winter garden cleanup: Rena Sartain joins us from Pike Nurseries with tips for doing a winter garden cleanup.  For more information click here.